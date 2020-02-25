🔥Tom Cruise trapped in 5-star Venice hotel following coronavirus outbreak🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Tom Cruise is reportedly stuck in Italy, following a surge in confirmed cases of coronavirus over the weekend that are concentrated in the northern part of the country.

The 57-year-old actor arrived in Venice on February 20, and he was set to begin filming for Mission: Impossible 7, according to the Daily Mail.

But after an outbreak of coronavirus, Cruise is now forced to stay at the 5-star Gritti Palace Hotel (at least until March 1, when an updated decision regarding filming will be made).

Tom Cruise attending the Mission: Impossible Fallout premiere in 2018 (PA)

The Gritti Palace overlooks the Grand Canal in Venice, and initially served as a private residence to noble families when it was first commissioned during the 15th century. In 1895, The Gritti Palace officially became a luxury hotel, complete with Venetian style rooms, a spa and 24-hour room service.

The Daily Mail has reported that no one working as a member of the film’s cast and crew has been infected by the virus.

A suite at The Gritti Palace (Courtesy of The Gritti Palace)

But the latest movie in the Mission: Impossible franchise, which is slated for a summer 2021 release, was said to be scheduled to film at popular tourist sights in the city, as well as on a gondola through the canals.

Over the weekend, a number of coronavirus infections were confirmed, with CNN reporting that there were at least 219 cases and five people dead, making it the worst outbreak of the virus in Europe.

Tom Cruise attending the Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation premiere in 2015 (David Jensen/PA)

Though the majority of cases of the virus were said to be in the region of Lombardy, the country’s Civil Protection agency announced severe closure and transportation restrictions in affected regions – which included an early end to the Venice Carnival.