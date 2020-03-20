🔥Tom Brady officially joins Tampa Bay Buccaneers after New England Patriots exit🔥

NFL legend Tom Brady’s rumoured free-agent switch to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has now been made official.

The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback has signed a contract in Florida believed to be worth up to $30million annually after announcing on Tuesday that he was ending his hugely successful 20-year stint as a New England Patriot.

Such a bombshell was quickly followed by reports that Brady – also linked with the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders, among other teams – was poised to head to the NFC and Tampa Bay, and such a move has now been announced after the official start of NFL free agency and the new league year.

Bucccaneers GM Jason Licht said: “Tom is a proven champion who has achieved greatness on the field because he demands the best out of himself and his teammates.

“I’ve known Tom since we drafted him in New England 20 years ago and through this process it became very clear that his desire to be a champion burns as strong today as it ever has. He possesses the type of rare natural leadership qualities that will immediately impact our entire organization.”

Veteran Brady, who turns 43 in August, joins a Buccaneers team that have produced just one winning season since 2010 and not reached the playoffs since the 2007 campaign, finishing 7-9 last term under new head coach Bruce Arians.

He will take the starting quarterback reins from Jameis Winston, who is now searching for a new team after the Bucs elected not to use their franchise tag to retain the 2015 no1 overall draft pick following a typically inconsistent year in which he became the first player ever to throw for 30 or more touchdowns and toss 30 interceptions in the same season.

Brady’s talented supporting cast on offense at Raymond James Stadium – where Super Bowl LV is due to be held in 2021 – includes highly-rated wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, tight end OJ Howard and running back Ronald Jones III.

His departure has forced the reeling Patriots to assess their short and longer-term plans at quarterback, with only 2019 fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham​ and Cody Kessler now left on the books.