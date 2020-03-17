🔥Tom Brady leaving New England Patriots: What next for legendary NFL quarterback after free-agency decision?🔥

Tom Brady’s announcement ahead of the official start of the NFL free-agency period that he will not continue as a New England Patriot has sent shockwaves throughout the league.

While it was always considered a very real, even likely, possibility, confirmation that the most-celebrated quarterback in American football history – who turns 43 in August – would be leaving the only franchise he has ever known after two decades of unparalleled success remains nonetheless difficult for some to fathom.

Brady did not hint at his next move during a lengthy goodbye statement released on social media, just that it was time for him to open a “new stage” of his life and career, with that glittering football journey set to continue “elsewhere”.

It certainly sounds as if the six-time Super Bowl champion and three-time NFL MVP has no plans to retire just yet as he prepares to become a free agent for the first time, so here Standard Sport takes a look at a list of possible next destinations…

Contenders

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Bucs are currently the front-runners to secure Brady’s services, according to multiple reports.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport says that Tampa Bay have made an offer to the veteran signal-caller worth in excess of $30million as they seek an upgrade on the maddeningly inconsistent Jameis Winston, who made history last season as the first player in NFL history to throw 30 or more touchdowns and 30 interceptions in the same season.

Jameis Winston looks set to depart Tampa Bay, five years after being selected with the no1 overall draft pick (Getty Images)

Winston looks almost certain to move on after the Bucs chose to franchise tag edge-rusher Shaquil Barrett, and a bumper payday will surely appeal to Brady after his sacrifices made on that front in New England, as should the sunny Florida weather for a California native after two decades of freezing cold winters in Massachusetts.

The expert’s view – Neil Reynolds, Sky Sports

Bruce Arians is a renowned quarterback whisperer as a head coach – he’s worked with some of the greatest quarterbacks in recent NFL history.

If you’ve got Brady’s more cautious, polished approach in that offense, I think it could hit the ground running. In pure footballing terms I think it would be a good move for Brady. It would be the logical first choice if I was him.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers are hunting for a new quarterback after bidding farewell to franchise stalwart Philip Rivers after 16 years, and could desperately use a high-profile signing of Brady’s calibre to get fans through the gates having struggled badly for support since swapping San Diego for Los Angeles in 2017.

LA is typically the top-tier destination for free agents across the American sporting spectrum and it is certainly worth noting that Brady did recently launch a Hollywood production company.

The Los Angeles Chargers are in the market for a quarterback after parting ways with franchise cornerstone Philip Rivers (Getty Images)

Per Rapoport, the Chargers also made Brady an offer north of the $30m mark. Will it be enough to win the race?

The expert’s view – Neil Reynolds, Sky Sports

From a family point of view and a personal point of view, LA might be one the one that’s most appealing to Brady. I think it’s the one he should be most careful about because it really would be quite a business move.

They need something to make them relevant in Los Angeles – it has the Rams, it has the Lakers, it has many college teams before you get to talking about the Chargers. But that shouldn’t be a factor for Brady.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders are moving from Oakland to Las Vegas and were thought to be in the Brady sweepstakes as they seek to make a considerable splash on arrival in Sin City.

Head coach Jon Gruden has never seemed completely satisfied with the performances of six-year starter Derek Carr, though it seems that the latter’s chief competition will now come from former no2 overall draft pick Marcus Mariota, who is reported to have agreed terms with the Raiders after losing his starting job to Ryan Tannehill in Tennessee.

The expert’s view – Neil Reynolds, Sky Sports

I wouldn’t read too much into that Mariota deal, I think that could still be as a back-up. They’re a growing team with a good offensive line – Brady isn’t very mobile and he needs protection. The Bucs don’t have a great offensive line, the Chargers don’t have a very good offensive line, but the Raiders do.

From a business point of view, they do need to make a bit of noise, make a bit of a splash, and they’re probably not doing that with Derek Carr at the helm. But he’s going to want to win, not just be a poster boy on the billboards in Vegas.

Out of the running?

San Francisco 49ers

This always felt like a long-shot, with the Niners fresh off a Super Bowl-run and well-equipped at quarterback with Jimmy Garoppolo under centre.

After so many years spent as Brady’s back-up in New England, surely ‘Jimmy G’ will not have to accept the same fate once again?

Jimmy Garoppolo will not want to play second fiddle to Tom Brady once more (Getty Images)

On Monday, NBC analyst Chris Simms insisted that San Francisco would not be pursuing Brady, who grew up in San Mateo as a big 49ers fan idolising Joe Montana.

Tennessee Titans

Links to Nashville appeared built primarily on Brady’s close relationship with former Patriots team-mate Mike Vrabel, who is the current Titans head coach.

In fact, Vrabel is one of several ex-New England personnel currently working within the Tennessee organisation, who stunned both the Patriots and much-fancied Baltimore Ravens en route to the AFC Championship game last season.

While much of that was down to the unstoppable performances of Derrick Henry at running back, Tannehill proved a real success after replacing the lacklustre Mariota and will subsequently be rewarded with a four-year contract extension worth $118m.