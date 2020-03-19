🔥Tom Brady deal sees huge surge in demand for Tampa Bay Buccaneers season tickets🔥

The imminent arrival of Tom Brady has led to a notable surge in the demand for Tampa Bay Buccaneers season tickets.

After announcing the end of his hugely successful 20-year stint with the New England Patriots on Tuesday, NFL legend Brady, 42, is now set to head to Florida on a contract believed to be worth $30million per year, though an official announcement has yet to be made.

And the prospect of seeing the veteran six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback bring his talents to Raymond James Stadium – the host venue for Super Bowl LV in 2021 – has clearly captured the imagination of Buccaneers fans, who will be hoping such a major signing can trigger the beginning of a more successful era.

More than 2,400 fans queued online for the chance to purchase season passes after those initial reports that Tampa Bay had won the race for Brady, with some outlets reporting that figure to be nearer 3,000.

It is a much-needed boost for a franchise that have produced just one winning season since 2010 and finished with a 7-9 record last term under new head coach Bruce Arians and starting quarterback – and former no1 overall draft selection – Jameis Winston, who is now searching for a new team.

The Buccaneers have not won a single playoff game since their lone 2002 Super Bowl triumph, losing in the NFC wildcard round in 2005 and 2007. They have not reached the post-season now for 12 years.

Brady, by contrast, is a serial winner who, along with long-serving coach Bill Belichick, became the focal point of a Patriots dynasty that claimed six Super Bowl titles between 2001-18 in addition to nine conference championships and 17 division triumphs.

Interest in season tickets at Raymond James Stadium has spiked as a result (Getty Images)

He appeared in nine Super Bowls in total as a Patriot, being voted as the most valuable player at the NFL’s showpiece fixture on four occasions to go along with his three regular-season MVP awards.

Brady is also a 14-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro selection who holds multiple NFL records.