🔥Tom Booton and Giorgio Locatelli among 22 chefs confirmed for this year's Who's Cooking Dinner?🔥

Twenty-two of the country’s top chefs have been confirmed for this year’s Who’s Cooking Dinner?, a charity feast held in aid of leukemia research.

Organised by New Zealander Peter Gordon and Chris Corbin – one half of Corbin and King – the Dorchester Hotel will host the evening on March 2, which sees a different chef cook for each of the 22 tables of 10 guests. Diners won’t know who is preparing their meal until the evening itself, which is famously one of the capital’s culinary highlights.

This year’s line-up features a roll-call of familiar favourites and relative newcomers, with many of the chefs having previously supported the occasion. Returning for 2020 are the Ledbury’s Brett Graham, Giorgio Locatelli, Mark Hix – back for his 19th time in 21 years – Clare Smyth, Tom Kerridge, Francesco Mazzei and Rick Stein, who once cooked for a table who didn’t like fish. Jean-Phillipe Blondet, the executive chef of the three Michelin-starred Alain Ducasse at the Dorchester, also returns.

Joining them are the Grill at the Dorchester’s talented Tom Booton, Tim Hughes of Scott’s, Jeremy Page of Le Comptoir Robuchon, Chantelle Nicholson of Tredwells, Hakkasan’s Andrew Yeo, Nobu’s Mark Edwards, Chong Choi Fong of China Tang, the Zuma team with Marco Calenzo, and Anshu Anghotra of Jean-Georges at The Connaught. Alongside them will be Jackson Boxer, Clove Club’s Isaac McHale, Arts Club man Jean-Luc Mongodin, José Pizarro and Jonny Glass, of Dinner by Heston Blumenthal.

Tables of 10 can be booked here, for £7,500. Started in 1999, the annual dinner also features a charity auction, and this year is aiming to raise the total raised in support of leukemia patients to more than £9 million.

“Who’s Cooking Dinner?, now in its 21st year, has played an amazing role in the fight against this disease,” Chris Corbin commented, “This year we are funding more scientists, nurses and doctors than ever but there is still so much more to do. This is why we continue to come together every year for this unique dinner, with its stellar line up of the UK’s culinary superstars.”

For more information, visit leukaemiauk.org.uk