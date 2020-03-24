🔥Tokyo Olympics postponed: Key issues raised including new date, funding, qualification, doping bans and more🔥

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympic Games have been officially postponed until next year due to the coronavirus crisis.

During a Tuesday phone call that involved Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and IOC president Thomas Bach, it was agreed that the world’s biggest sporting event would be “rescheduled to a date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021” in order “to safeguard the health of the athletes, everybody involved in the Olympic Games and the international community”.

It is the first time that the modern Olympic Games have been postponed, although they were previously cancelled altogether due to war in 1916, 1940 and 1944.

Here, Evening Standard sports reporter Malik Ouzia outlines the key questions that immediately arise as a result of such a momentous decision….

When will the Games be held?

The most obvious question is around when exactly the rescheduled Games will take place.

A similar slot during July and August 2021 would cause the least disruption to the existing sporting calendar and looks the most likely option, but the IOC’s statement on Tuesday left room for the Games to take place earlier in the year, stating only that they would be held “not later than the summer of 2021”.

What will happen with qualification?

There will initially be relief for federations who would have struggled to hold qualifying events as planned and faced the prospect of having to select teams based on last year’s performances.

However, 57 per cent of the athletes expected to compete at the Games had already qualified and it remains to be seen whether those places are safeguarded or have to be re-earned.

Will swimmers who have achieved Olympic qualifying standard now have to do it all again? (AFP via Getty Images)

Similarly, could athletes in sports such as swimming and athletics who had achieved the required qualifying standards have to do so again?

Marathon selection criteria, for example, was due to take into account performances since the start of 2019, but such marks could be more than two years out of date by the time Tokyo comes around.

How could the delay affect older athletes?

Again, the decision will come as an immediate relief to many who are struggling to keep up their usual training regimes because of the coronavirus outbreak.

However, for some older athletes the prospect of a Games 12 months further down the line may be significant.

British cyclist Ed Clancy, for example, is bidding for a fourth successive gold in the men’s team pursuit and had hinted at retirement after Tokyo, but will now have to push through another year of training.

British cyclist Ed Clancy had hinted at retiring after the Tokyo Olympics, but now faces another year of training (Getty Images)

The impact may be most keenly felt in sports such as gymnastics and swimming, where athletes tend to peak at a young age.

For others, having an extra year to prepare could be a blessing – take South African runner Caster Semenya, for example, who only a fortnight ago announced her intention to begin focusing on the 200m ahead of the Games.

Will athletes keep their funding?

Many governing bodies in the UK allocate funding on an annual basis, often geared specifically towards Olympic potential.

Will athletes who had been on funding programmes ahead of the 2020 Games automatically receive the same support in the build-up to next year or will they be reassessed based on performances this year, once the pandemic subsides?

UK Sport CEO Sally Munday has already said the postponement will have “significant financial implications for our high-performance system”.

How will funding decisions now affect the likes of Jemma Reekie? (AFP via Getty Images)

Again, any reallocation could work both ways – take runner Jemma Reekie for example, who was placed on the lower tier of British Athletics’ funding scheme in December, but ran the fastest indoor 800m in the world in more than a decade, and the fifth-fastest indoor mile of all-time, earlier this year.

A similar question goes for income from sponsors, many of whom would have signed athletes up to deals at the start of this year designed to benefit from their increased exposure in the run-up to Tokyo.

The drugs question

Perhaps the most uncomfortable of all the knock-on effects is the one concerning existing drugs bans, and the prospect of athletes who would have missed the 2020 Games being able to return for 2021 having served their time.

Among those to benefit will be Japanese swimmer Hiromasa Fujimori, who finished fourth in the 200m individual medley at the Rio Olympics, and is currently banned until the start of 2021 because of a doping violation.

Japanese swimmer Hiromasa Fujimori is currently banned until 2021 (Getty Images)

As things stand, the postponement will not affect the participation of Russian athletes, with WADA having hit the nation with a four-year ban only last year, though the ROC is yet to have its appeal heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Careers on hold?

Many sports have long since lost the amateur aspect that once stood at the forefront of the Games, but boxing is one discipline where it is explicitly retained.

While for some fighters there may be a decision to be made about whether to press on and turn professional now, many will have little choice but to delay their career progression by a year, unable to make the transition without the exposure and potential status-boost of Olympic success.

From a British perspective, not much is expected to change among leading hopes.

Caroline Dubois should not be in a rush to turn professional (Getty Images)

At 19, Caroline Dubois need be in no hurry, while Frazer Clarke has turned down opportunities to go pro before and waited eight years for his Olympic chance, having missed out on selection to Anthony Joshua in 2012 and Joe Joyce in 2016.

Knock-on effect on other competitions?

Many Olympic sports operate on two-year cycles as far as their own global and continental championships are concerned, meaning there are likely to be a significant number of clashes next year.

The aquatics global governing body FINA, for instance, has already announced that it will be rearranging its World Championships, due to be staged in Japan in July and August 2021.

Athletics is another sport facing a remarkable pile-up, with the World Indoor Championships in China already pushed back to March 2021 after they were postponed this year and a World Outdoor Championships scheduled for Oregon, USA next summer.

Were the latter reset for 2022 to accommodate the Olympics, athletes would be left with major global outdoor championships in five successive seasons, with World Championships set for 2023 and 2025, either side of the 2024 Olympics in Paris.