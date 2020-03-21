🔥Tokyo Olympics decision imminent, reveals World Athletics President Sebastian Coe🔥

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe has revealed a decision regarding the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games may be imminent.

Despite the majority of the sporting world suspended indefinitely due to the outbreak of coronavirus, the International Olympic Committee insist the Games will start on July 24 as scheduled.

A number of athletes have voiced their frustrations, some because of a lack of clarity and others as they believe the Games organisers should follow suit and issue a postponement.

A prominent issue is the athletes’ abilities ability to train, with a number of countries either on lockdown or following strict social distancing measures.

A meeting is scheduled to take place early next week to discuss the current situation.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Coe said: “A decision on the Olympic Games may become very obvious very quickly in the coming days and weeks.

“As I said last week, I don’t think we should have the Olympic Games at all costs, certainly not at the cost of athlete safety.

“The issue of competition fairness is paramount. If we lose the level playing field, then we lose the integrity of the competition,

“Nobody wants this, least of all the athletes or the fans.”