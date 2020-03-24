🔥Tokyo Olympics could stand as 'beacon of hope' for world during coronavirus crisis, say organisers🔥

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Tokyo 2020 organising committee hope that the postponed 2020 Games can stand as a “beacon of hope” to the world during the coronavirus crisis.

Organisers also agreed that the Olympic flame will remain in Japan after confirmation that the Olympics would be delayed by a year and serve as a “light at the end of the tunnel” following the Covid-19 pandemic.

This page is being updated

