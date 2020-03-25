🔥Tokyo Olympics could be held in early 2021 as IOC insist Games not tied to summer date🔥

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach says the Tokyo Games are “not just restricted to the summer months” and could be held in early 2021 after they were postponed because of coronavirus.

The Games in 2020 were called off by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Bach yesterday when a taskforce, entitled Here We Go, was set up to work out finalising a new date “at the latest in the summer of 2021”.

But in a conference call this morning, Bach said the Games could be held much earlier in the year, as officials rush to find a new date on the sporting calendar next year.

Bach said: “I think we should come to a solution as soon as possible. This taskforce can consider the broader picture. This is not restricted just to the summer months. All the options are on the table, before and including the summer of 2021.”

Bach was speaking the day after the postponement (AFP via Getty Images)

The IOC, Japanese government and Tokyo 2020 officials had been under increasing pressure to postpone the Games in response to the spread of Covid-19, which has already infected some 400,000 people worldwide.

And Bach warned the parties involved faced a massive task in rearranging the Games, which have been delayed for the first time, although World Wars caused cancellations in 1916, 1940 and 1944.

He likened the operation to a “huge jigsaw puzzle”, with concerns ranging from the date to whether the Olympic Village will even be available for use next year. He said: “If you take out one piece, the whole puzzle is destroyed. Everything has to come together and everything is important.

“But a Games has never been postponed before. We have no blueprint but we are confident we can put a beautiful jigsaw puzzle together and then have a wonderful Olympic Games.”

Bach revealed that the IOC had suggested the idea of a postponement to Japan and that the Japanese Prime Minister had agreed it would not be a unilateral decision.

Tokyo governor relieved at postponed Olympics

And the former Olympic fencer turned IOC president pledged that the newly arranged Games would be the perfect antidote following the challenge of the coronavirus.

He said: “The significance of these Olympic Games can be very important as we all hope that these Games can be a celebration of human kind after having overcome this unprecedented challenge of the coronavirus, and that these Olympic Games and Olympic flame can be a light at the end of this very dark tunnel humankind is going through at this moment and which we do not know how long it is.”

Bach admitted that the idea of cancelling the Games had been discussed by the IOC’s executive board and with Japanese officials. And amid the ongoing uncertainty over how long the world will be affected by Covid-19, he admitted no rearranged Games would be held unless done so “in a safe environment for all the participants”.

Much of the sporting calendar for 2020 had already been scrapped, with Olympic bosses facing growing criticism from athletes, potential spectators and the World Health Organisation for an initial failure to react.

Following the latest advice from the WHO on Sunday morning, Bach admitted that was the time “our doubts were growing that the world would be ready for these Olympic Games”.

Tokyo Olympics postponed until 2021

The search for a new date for a rearranged Games in 2021 will begin with a teleconference with the relevant 33 international Games federations tomorrow.

And Bach said: “This is the first step we have to see with them what the options are. Having consulted with them, we also have to take into account the sports calendar around the Olympic Games and many other issues. The first priority should be the quality of the decision.”

The IOC had also come under fire for its bullishness with regards to the Games, until recently insisting that they would go ahead as planned, despite fears around the coronavirus for athlete and spectator safety in Japan, but also amid the training chaos caused, with facilities shut around the globe.

But Bach, who said he had no thoughts of resigning over his handling of these Games, said there were no regrets. He added: “No, because this was the commitment to our Japanese partners.”

In addition, he hit back at suggestions that athletes had not been listened to. “We have by no means neglected and ignored this,” he said. “There was a lot of contact with National Olympic Committees, with athletes and athlete representatives.”