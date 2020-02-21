🔥Tokyo governor blasts 'inappropriate' claim London could host 2020 Olympics amid coronavirus crisis🔥

The governor of Tokyo Yuriko Koike has criticised the “inappropriate” claim from a London mayoral candidate that the British capital is ready to take over as host city of the Summer Games.

Shaun Bailey, the Conservative candidate for London mayor, said the city is ready to “answer the call” should the ongoing coronavirus crisis force the International Olympic Committee to consider alternative sites.

“London can host the #Olympics in 2020,” Bailey tweeted on Wednesday.

“We have the infrastructure and the experience. And due to the #coronavirus outbreak, the world might need us to step up. As Mayor, I will make sure London is ready to answer the call and host the Olympics again.”

Governer Koike hit back on Friday, branding the comments “inappropriate”.

The IOC has has been advised by the World Health Organisation that there is no need to ready contingency plans to cancel or relocate the Games from Tokyo.

Organisers continue to insist the Games are not under threat, despite more than 2,000 people dying from the virus in China and a number of cases reported in Japan.

Earlier this month, Dr John Ashton, the former director of public health for North West England, advised the IOC to put together a back-up plan should the “unthinkable” happen.