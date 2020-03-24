🔥Tokyo 2020 Olympics postponed: BOA and leading British stars welcome deicsion amid Covid-19 outbreak🔥

The British Olympic Association has “welcomed” the postponement of this summer’s Games until 2021, while several leading athletes, including Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Adam Peaty, expressed their relief at the decision made by organisers on Tuesday.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and IOC president Thomas Bach agreed in a phone call that the Games would be moved to 2021 amid growing pressure from national associations, with Australia and Canada stating that they would not send athletes to Tokyo this summer because of safety fears around the coronavirus pandemic.

The BOA chief executive Andy Anson said it was with “profound sadness” that the body accepted the postponement, but said it was “in all consciousness, the only decision we could support”.

“It is time for [athletes] to stop thinking about Tokyo 2020 for now and be home and safe with their families,” he added.“It would have been unthinkable for us to continue to prepare for an Olympic Games at a time the nation and the world no less is enduring great hardship.”

World heptathlon champion Johnson-Thompson had criticised the IOC’s advice to athletes to continue their preparations for the Games as France, where she is based, was forced into lockdown by the virus outbreak.

“Waited 8 years for this, what’s another 1 in the grand scheme of things?,” she tweeted. “As an athlete, it’s heartbreaking news about the Olympics being postponed until 2021, but it’s for all the right reasons and the safety of everyone! Hope everyone keeps safe and stay indoors x”

Peaty will be Britain’s leading hope for gold in the pool when he bids to retain his 100m breaststroke crown and said the virus was “bigger than me or any of the athletes that would have been taking part”.

“This is a matter of life or death and we all need to do the right thing,” he added.

Adam Gemili, who was fourth in the 200m at both the Rio Olympics and last year’s World Championships in Doha said: “Thankful to finally have some clarity regarding The Olympic Games. A huge decision but I think the right one for sure. Time to regain, look after each other during this difficult period and go again when the time is right!”

UK Sport CEO Sally Munday added: “I’d like to thank all our athletes who are playing a role in so many different ways in these challenging times, from supporting their local communities to inspiring us to stay active in our own homes. I’d also like to reassure the public that whilst the games are postponed, we strongly believe the power of sport will inspire the nation again.”