🔥Tokyo 2020: IOC set four-week deadline for decision on whether to postpone Olympics amid coronavirus crisis🔥

Posted by — March 22, 2020 in News Leave a reply
tokyo-2020:-ioc-set-four-week-deadline-for-decision-on-whether-to-postpone-olympics-amid-coronavirus-crisis

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) have announced they are “stepping up scenario-planning” for Tokyo 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, including the possible postponement of the Games.

However, the IOC’s executive board have stressed that the cancellation of the Olympics is not on the agenda, believing that such an outcome would “not solve any of the problems or help anybody.”

They are confident that discussions will be completed within the next four weeks.

This page is being updated

Comments

Hello {{nickname}} (Logout)

Please be respectful when making a comment and adhere to our Community Guidelines.

Community Guidelines

You may not agree with our views, or other users’, but please respond to them respectfully
Swearing, personal abuse, racism, sexism, homophobia and other discriminatory or inciteful language is not acceptable
Do not impersonate other users or reveal private information about third parties
We reserve the right to delete inappropriate posts and ban offending users without notification

You can find our Community Guidelines in full
here.

{{#singleComment}}{{value}} Comment{{/singleComment}}{{^singleComment}}{{value}} Comments{{/singleComment}}



RSS

Loading comments…

{{#comments}}

{{sender.name}}

{{dateTime}}

{{{commentText}}}

Reply

{{#sender.isSelf}}
Delete
{{/sender.isSelf}}

{{posVotes}}

{{negVotes}}

{{#replies}}

{{sender.name}}

{{dateTime}}

{{{commentText}}}

Reply

{{#sender.isSelf}}
Delete
{{/sender.isSelf}}

{{posVotes}}

{{negVotes}}

{{#replies}}

{{sender.name}}

{{dateTime}}

{{{commentText}}}

{{#sender.isSelf}}
Delete
{{/sender.isSelf}}

{{posVotes}}

{{negVotes}}

{{/replies}}

{{/replies}}

{{/comments}}
{{^comments}}
There are no comments yet
{{/comments}}

{{#showMore}}

{{/showMore}}

You May Also Like

two-mizzou-employees-have-covid-19

🔥Two Mizzou employees have COVID-19🔥

walmart-opens-suburban-covid-19-testing-sites-for-healthcare-workers,-first-responders

Walmart opens suburban COVID-19 testing sites for healthcare workers, first responders

gov.-andrew-cuomo-gives-nyc-24-hours-for-plan-on-social-distancing-outdoors-–-no-basketball-please,-open-streets-to-pedestrians

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Gives NYC 24 Hours For Plan On Social Distancing Outdoors – No Basketball Please, Open Streets To Pedestrians

the-doj-requests-chilling-emergency-powers-that-could-violate-american-civil-rights

The DOJ requests chilling emergency powers that could violate American civil rights

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *