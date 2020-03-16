🔥Toilet roll, Call of Duty… Batman in the gym?! How Arsenal stars are self-isolating in coronavirus lockdown🔥

Arsenal players have taken to social media to keep fans updated with Mikel Arteta’s squad in self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Arteta tested positive for Covid-19 last Thursday, which led to Arsenal closing their London Colney training base and sending their players and staff into self-isolation.
With the Premier League season suspended until April 3 at the earliest, the sporting world has been reeling from the spread of the virus.
Granit Xhaka has been busy on a static bike at home, asking fans in German: “How do you keep fit?”, giving fans a thumbs-up with the accompanying hashtags: “#stayathome & #workout”.
David Luiz issued a rallying cry with the message: “Let’s do this together! #WeCanBeatCorona”, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has fully embraced the “#StayAtHomeChallenge” with some gym work – not that he has any real choice in the matter.
(Aubameyang )
Given the hysterical clamour for toilet roll, Dani Ceballos’ decision to post a video of himself doing kick-ups with a roll may not be the wisest… but at least he’s making light of the situation, as well as doing his best impression of Darwin Deez with a wild hair-moustache combination.
(Dani Ceballos)
Alexandre Lacazette has been catching up on Call of Duty, while Shkodran Mustafi has been playing some kitchen football with his adorable children.
(Alexandre Lacazette )
Sead Kolasinac – a cult hero among Arsenal fans – has been getting stronger (if that’s even possible) in his home gym which, bizarrely, features a lifesize model of Batman.
(Sead Kolašinac )
Now that’s a proper bench-press spotter.