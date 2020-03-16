🔥Toilet roll, Call of Duty… Batman in the gym?! How Arsenal stars are self-isolating in coronavirus lockdown🔥

Arsenal players have taken to social media to keep fans updated with Mikel Arteta’s squad in self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Arteta tested positive for Covid-19 last Thursday, which led to Arsenal closing their London Colney training base and sending their players and staff into self-isolation.

With the Premier League season suspended until April 3 at the earliest, the sporting world has been reeling from the spread of the virus.

Granit Xhaka has been busy on a static bike at home, asking fans in German: “How do you keep fit?”, giving fans a thumbs-up with the accompanying hashtags: “#stayathome & #workout”.

David Luiz issued a rallying cry with the message: “Let’s do this together! #WeCanBeatCorona”, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has fully embraced the “#StayAtHomeChallenge” with some gym work – not that he has any real choice in the matter.

(Aubameyang )

Given the hysterical clamour for toilet roll, Dani Ceballos’ decision to post a video of himself doing kick-ups with a roll may not be the wisest… but at least he’s making light of the situation, as well as doing his best impression of Darwin Deez with a wild hair-moustache combination.

(Dani Ceballos)

Alexandre Lacazette has been catching up on Call of Duty, while Shkodran Mustafi has been playing some kitchen football with his adorable children.

(Alexandre Lacazette )

Sead Kolasinac – a cult hero among Arsenal fans – has been getting stronger (if that’s even possible) in his home gym which, bizarrely, features a lifesize model of Batman.

(Sead Kolašinac )

Now that’s a proper bench-press spotter.

