🔥Todd Gurley agrees one-year deal with Atlanta Falcons a day after release by L.A. Rams🔥

One of the NFL’s star running backs Todd Gurley has joined the Atlanta Falcons less than 24 hours after he was released by the L.A. Rams.

Gurley was cut by the Rams yesterday, shortly before a clause in his contract was due to activate guaranteeing him an additional $10.5million, after the franchise failed to find a suitable trade.

Becoming a free-agent, the former offensive player of the year had little trouble seeking out a new home as the Falcons announced his arrival on a one-year-deal.

Atlanta released their own starting running back Devonta Freeman earlier this week. Gurley has existing links to the area having starred for the University of Georgia during his collegiate career.

The 25-year-old has endured persistent knee problems ever since playing a reduced part in the 2018 postseason, when the Rams reached the Super Bowl before losing to the New England Patriots. The 857 yards he rushed for last year were the lowest of his NFL career.