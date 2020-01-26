🔥Today presenter Nick Robinson could be moved to Manchester🔥

The former BBC political editor, from nearby Macclesfield, presents the flagship currents affairs show three times a week.

It has been reported that broadcast bosses want the experienced journalist to move his current role to the North West and present the Radio 4 programme from there.

The move would follow the BBC’s promise to include more voices from outside London, with a commitment to shift the majority of roles beyond the M25 within the decade.

It is reported that fellow presenters Mishal Husain, Martha Kearney and Justin Webb would remain in the capital.

Robinson is from the North West and is a keen supporter of Manchester United, and it thought the journalist would be open to the idea of a new base for Today.

“I’d be perfectly happy,” The Times reports the presenter saying. “I come from that part of the world. I still have family there. I still go to football there.