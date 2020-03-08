🔥Toby Alderweireld says Tottenham are 'not dead' as Dele Alli warns talent is not enough to win points🔥

Toby Alderweireld believes Tottenham’s second half display against Burnley proved the squad’s spirit is still there, insisting they are “not dead” and remain fighting.

After four successive losses, Jose Mourinho’s men bounced back with a 1-1 draw away at Burnley, and – although falling short of a win – a much improved second half ensured cause for optimism.

Tottenham found themselves behind after a Hugo Lloris mistake allowed Chris Wood to pounce, but Dele Alli, stepping up in the absence of Harry Kane and Heung-min Son, levelled from the spot.

The north London club pushed for a winner late on but had to settle for a point, a draw the fair result.

On Tottenham’s second-half performance, Alderweireld told Spurs TV: “We got chances and I think if we were a little bit more clinical in front of goal, we would have won.

Alderweireld has played in 27 of Tottenham's 29 Premier League matches this season

“We wanted to play more, people wanted to get the ball – we took a little bit more risk. We did wonderfully with the defence as well, we dealt with everything that came at us in the second half.

“We have to get the positives out of the second half. We showed there is still a lot of spirit in this team.

“We are not dead, we are fighting. We have to take this energy, this vibe, to Tuesday. If we play like we did in the second half, we have a good chance [against RB Leipzig].”

Dele Alli – who scored his 50th Premier League goal against Burnley – was less impressed by his team’s performance.

Speaking after the game, Alli said Tottenham can have all the skill in the world, but if they don’t match their opponents for effort, their results won’t pick up.

“When you’re in the Premier League at this stage everyone’s fighting and working hard, we have to match that and have the same fight and enthusiasm,” he said.

“You have to be switched on throughout the whole game, your talent isn’t going to be enough – you have to work hard and fight.

“There’s no hiding in the Premier League, the stats and the table are out there for everyone to see. As well as we play in some games, we’re not getting over the line.

“I think we’ve shown the character we’ve had in this squad throughout the years we’ve been together. This is a very tough period for us in terms of results but I believe we can turn it around.”