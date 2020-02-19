🔥To move tourists away from famous Red Light District, Amsterdam looks to create massive, five-storey ‘erotic centre’🔥

In an effort to bypass the growing amount of tourists who visit Amsterdam’s famous Red Light District, the city’s mayor is proposing creating a massive five-storey “erotic centre.”

According to the Daily Mail, Amsterdam mayor Femke Halsema released the potential plan on Monday, saying she consulted with sex workers and locals to brainstorm ways to deal with “nuisance” tourists in the city’s most-visited neighbourhoods.

The Dutch capital has recently attempted measures to dampen the disruptive tourism industry. The millions of tourists — set to reach 50 million by 2030 — who flock to the city’s Red Light District and cannabis cafes contribute billions of euros to the Dutch economy every year. But their overwhelming numbers and boorish behaviour is increasingly damaging city life, locals say.

Amid concerns that sex workers are being treated more like tourist attractions than human beings, Halsema’s “erotic centre” would include rooms for 100 sex workers, potentially overlooking an indoor courtyard and a windowed roof “‘for daylight or looking at the stars.”

The centre could also feature beauty parlours and an erotic theatre, she said.

According to the Daily Mail, Halsema said the plan will give visitors interested in the Red Light District another place to go, to reduce the pressure on the already-overfilled area.



Sex workers in the windows of a brothel in Amsterdam’s red-light district on Jan. 30, 2008.

Herman Wouters/The New York Times

In June, Halsema announced she would be overseeing a massive overhaul of the district, suggesting that sex workers should stop standing in window displays at the front of buildings, due in part to the increasing amounts of tourists capturing and publishing photos of them online.

“I think a lot of the women who work there feel humiliated, laughed at — and that’s one of the reasons we are thinking about changing,” she said.

The city has already stopped offering tours of the district, and has recently considered banning tourists from its famous cannabis cafes.

Amsterdam councillors will have a chance to vote on the proposed new centre in the summer.