🔥To honor Kobe Bryant, the Celtics and Pelicans started their game by trading intentional shot clock violations🔥

The number 24 — Kobe Bryant’s number — meant something special on Sunday.

The Celtics and Pelicans traded 24-second shot clock violations upon the opening tip of their game in New Orleans on Sunday.

And then, the teams honored Bryant the best way they knew how: by playing basketball.

Bigger than basketball. Rest In Peace, 24 🙏 pic.twitter.com/oL4ERWEx4m — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 26, 2020

Bryant, 41, was killed in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, Calif., on Sunday. Also killed was his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others.

His memory was celebrated and mourned around the league. Eight NBA games were scheduled, and all went on or are scheduled to go on.

The Rockets and the Nuggets were the first teams to play after the news of Bryant’s death began to spread. Denver’s Pepsi Center held a moment of silence before the game began.

Nuggets hold extended moment of silence for Kobe Bryant. Spontaneously, a “Ko-be” chant breaks out. pic.twitter.com/Rw9gLmfO9L — Mike Singer (@msinger) January 26, 2020

In San Antonio, the Raptors won the opening tip and ran out the 24-second shot clock in honor of Bryant. The Spurs responded in kind.

Both the @Raptors and the @spurs ran out the 24-second shot clock on their first possession of the game in honour of Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/JhD8XVUGFo — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 26, 2020

The Grizzlies and the Suns also followed suit when their game tipped.