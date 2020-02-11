🔥To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You is coming to Netflix tonight🔥

To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You – Jordan Fisher, Lana Condor – Photo Credit: Netflix / Bettina Strauss Ready for the sequel to the hit Netflix movie, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before? To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You is on Netflix tonight.Lana Candor is back in action in the sequel to the hit Netflix rom-com To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. Are you ready to see the next part of the story? There isn’t too long to wait. To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You is heading to Netflix tonight.And by tonight, we meant 3:01 a.m. ET. That’s 12:01 a.m. PT, and I’m sure you can work out the other timezones. It’s going to be the perfect way to spend the days leading up to Valentine’s Day on Friday.If you haven’t watched the first movie yet, you need to check it out tonight. To be honest, even if you have watched it, you’re going to want to rewatch it tonight. Why not remind yourself of the awesome love story between Lara Jean and Peter? You’ll want to remember all about the letters, too. You remember those letters that were never supposed to be sent out, right?At the very end of the first movie, another boy turned up at the door. This is one who didn’t want L.J. to pretend to be his girlfriend but was clearly interested in seeing if things could work out for them. That boy? John Ambrose, and yes, he is going to play an important role in To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.Just check out the trailer before we move onto what to expect in this sequel.Based on the second book in Jenny Han’s series, the movie sees one of Lara Jean’s suitors showing up. Suddenly, she needs to decide whether she really wants to be with Peter or if she wants to try things out with John Ambrose.At the same time, we get some of the typical rom-com stuff. Now that they’re no longer in a fake relationship, L.J. and Peter are in the throws of real romance. However, L.J. worries she may not live up to Peter’s expectations. It’s a relatable storyline that brings plenty of honesty and surprises along the way.Now it’s time to find out how it all plays out. To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You is on its way tonight.