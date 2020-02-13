🔥To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You divides fans between Team Peter and Team John🔥

To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You – Noah Centineo, Lana Condor – Photo Credit: Netflix / Bettina Strauss To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You is now streaming on Netflix and having audiences fall in love with love all over again! Are you Team Peter or Team John?Lara Jean (Lana Condor) is back and living a fairy tale life in To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You!Well, that’s how things are for a while, anyway. There’s no girlfriend manual, but Lara Jean is ready to try her best and experience all her “firsts” with boyfriend Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo). Cue the ‘awws’ and ‘oohs’! But could Lara Jean still be stuck in her romance novels? Is a relationship everything she dreamed it would be? What happens when an old crush comes crushing into her life?If you haven’t watched To All the Boys 2 on Netflix, please note there are no spoilers ahead! Feel free to read on to see if you either want to rush and watch the movie or would rather shelf this one for the weekend. So while we will be teasing a few plot points, we won’t go into any revelations.From the first minute of To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, you can feel the vibe is totally different. Lara Jean is no longer daydreaming of a fantasy world of love and rainbows. She’s actually living it, and she’s in total disbelief! Peter is about to pick Lara Jean up for their first date ever, and she couldn’t be more excited.Their love is so sweet and pure, and you can’t help but feel happy and fall in love with the idea of love all over again. So once John Ambrose McClaren (Jordan Fisher), one of the recipients of Lara Jean’s letters, comes back into her life, you have to wonder if Lara Jean is in love with Peter or just the idea of being in a perfect relationship.Peter is a sweetheart and a total gentleman. He has already won our hearts completely. But does he have Lara Jean’s? And, don’t get me wrong. This isn’t a diss towards John. In fact, when it comes to how much they have in common, John and Lara Jean are a match made in heaven. They enjoy the same hobbies and are lame but in a cool way! But, could it be too perfect?Lara Jean is torn between John and Peter and beats herself up over who to choose. But can you blame her? While Lara Jean does send mix signals to both guys, you have to understand her position, or anyone else who has been in a similar situation. She doesn’t mean to play either of them, she just wants to be sure she is making the right choice for herself, which is something more women (and men) should do.In the end, Lara Jean’s choice may surprise you. It all depends on whether you are Team Edward or Team Jacob Team Peter or Team John!To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love you is a worthy sequel that may not be as charming as the first, but tells a bigger and more meaningful story about love and relationships. Watch it immediately!