🔥To All The Boys I Loved Before 2 Ending And What’s Next For Lara Jean🔥

The following contains HUGE spoilers for To All The Boys: P.S. I Love You plus potential plot points for the upcoming third film Always And Forever, Lara Jean.

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before was the most memorable and viral romantic comedies of the 2010s, so it was no surprise when Netflix announced Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky’s romance story would become a trilogy just like Jenny Han’s books. A year and a half later, To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You has dropped on the streaming platform and wow, that ending!! There’s a lot to break down here.

We thought Lara Jean’s life was complicated in To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before when she became embroiled in a series of love letter leaks all thanks to her younger sis, Kitty. When Lana Condor’s character was caught between having a difficult conversation with discussing her crush with her longtime bestie and her older sister’s recent ex Josh, she falls into the arms of Noah Centineo’s Peter Kavinsky in a staged relationship for their entire high school to feast on before real feelings settle in.

In P.S. I Love You, Lara Jean and Peter are together for real, but there’s one more love letter and this time it comes between the young couple. Unlike the others, John Ambrose McClaren (Jordan Fisher) was a major crush for Lara Jean and his return to her life messes with her head. Is Peter the right choice for her? All the doubts and insecurities creep in. Let’s get into Lara Jean’s decision at the end of the latest To All The Boys movie first:

What Happens At The End Of All The Boys: P.S. I Love You?

We spend much of P.S. I Still Love You starry-eyed with Lara Jean over a new possibility in John Ambrose. Jordan Fisher’s character presents a different kind of boo for Lara Jean – full of geeking out over Harry Potter in treehouses, having deep conversations and sitting on the sidelines of parties together. She starts to question her relationship with Peter because he’s into beer pong, being a social butterfly and she feels like she’s playing catch up over the whole “being a girlfriend” thing.

P.S. I Love You is all about Lara Jean realizing that being in a relationship has a lot more to it than getting the guy. Now that she has Peter, she’s faced with sorting out her own roadblocks that keep her from embracing her relationship with Kavinsky. One major problem flooding her brain is knowing Gen experienced being Peter’s girlfriend before she came along. It makes her feel second best and jealous.

When Chris shows LJ a picture of Peter and Gen standing close together at high school, she confronts him – going back to the first night they made out in the hot tub. She realizes that Gen was on her way to hang out with Peter there and the steamy moment could have easily happened between Peter and Gen. Feeling angered and insecure, she asks that they break up.

Towards the end of the movie, Lara Jean resolves things by having a heart-to-heart with Gen in the treehouse. She finds out that Gen’s parents are going through a divorce and she needed Peter (whose parents are also split up) to lean on – hence the picture. After a lot of toxicity between Lara Jean and Gen throughout the two movies, they clear things up between them and LJ accepts that Gen can still have a connection with Peter, and that she and Peter can have a solid relationship at the same time.

In the movie, Lara Jean is also reconnecting with John Ambrose and weighing her options with him and Peter. She is reliving her old feelings with him as kids as the pair spend time together volunteering at the senior center. They flirt and have fun but once John Ambrose goes for the kiss, she realizes it’s not what she wants. P.S. I Still Love You ends with LJ and Peter getting back together, finally happy and on a cloud.

Is This The Last Of John Ambrose In To All The Boys?

Sure, Lara Jean gets a happy ending with P.S. I Still Love You but there’s certainly a loose end here. What about John Ambrose? The pair have shared quite a connection since they volunteered together and he was just left rejected in the snow by his childhood crush. Do you think John Ambrose sees LJ and Peter make up outside the center? How heartbreaking would that be?

If we’re sticking to the All The Boys books, this is about as far as it goes with John Ambrose. Once Lara Jean makes her decision to go back to Peter, she never thinks back to John Ambrose again. So don’t expect this love triangle to play a massive part in the franchise after P.S. I Still Love You. In the next book, John Ambrose has a smaller part to play and even finds love elsewhere as well. Sorry, “Team John”!

What’s Next For Lara Jean In To All The Boys 3?

As you might have heard, this is not the end of the story for Lara Jean and Peter a.k.a “Covensky”. Jenny Han’s books are a trilogy and so will the Netflix rom-coms. All The Boys: Always And Forever, Lara Jean has already been filmed with the same director as P.S. I Love You, Michael Fimognari, but a release date has not been set for the movie just yet.

In Always And Forever, Lara Jean the couple is in their senior year of high school and the central conflict lies in their decisions about where they will go to college. LJ and Peter plan to go to the same college, but their acceptance letters do not match these hopes and it complicates things once again for the couple. Covensky deals with the possibility of either having a long distance relationship or breaking things off.

The production of Always And Forever, Lara Jean did go to Seoul, South Korea – so fans can expect to see the characters traveling abroad in the final Netflix film. The third movie may test the high schoolers’ relationship more than ever as they contemplate their personal futures, having sex and the longevity of their relationship.

What did you think of the ending of To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You and what are you excited to see in the conclusion Always And Forever, Lara Jean? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.