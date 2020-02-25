🔥To All the Boys 4: Noah Centineo agrees to do it if Jenny Han writes another book🔥

To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You – Lana Condor, Noah Centineo – Photo Credit: Netflix / Bettina Strauss To All the Boys star Noah Centineo said he would be on board for a fourth movie at Netflix but only if Jenny Han writes another book first.To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You is well on its way to becoming one of the biggest Netflix movies to date. The third film of the franchise, To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean, is coming to Netflix later this year.But, what happens next? The film franchise is based on Jenny Han’s book series, and there are only three books in the series.In a recent interview with Variety, Noah Centineo, who stars as Peter Kavinsky in the movies, said he would agree to return for To All the Boys 4 if Han writes another book. That’s obviously great news for fans for Han and her books who have been hoping for a fourth book for years!Han even quote tweeted the Variety story with a thinking emoji, and we’ve shared that below.Centineo and Han weren’t the only ones to comment, either. Lana Condor replied “slow claps all around,” and Netflix US called “dibs.”We haven’t even seen To All the Boys 3 yet, so fans might be getting a little ahead of themselves, but it’s definitely something to keep an eye on.Basically, it looks like it all comes down to Han and if she wants to write another book. There’s no way Netflix is going continue this story without Han, but if she writes another book, there’s also no way Netflix is going to pass on these projects.We don’t have the exact numbers, but there’s no doubt that the To All the Boys movies are some of the most popular Netflix movies. I’m guessing there are millions of viewers of the films in the last two years.I think a fourth book is a great idea. There are millions of new fans of these stories, and I know they will want this story to continue if it’s possible. After reading the books, and watching the upcoming third movie, many fans will be interested in what happens with Lara Jean and Peter in the future.I won’t spoil anything for those who haven’t read Always and Forever, Lara Jean, but I will say that there’s definitely more room to continuing telling this story. There’s so much room!I’d like to read and watch a fourth movie, but I’ll leave it up to Han to make that happen. Han’s already given readers and watchers a great story. If Han wants to write a fourth, fifth, and sixth book, I definitely won’t complain. That’s all I’ll say.We’ll let you know more about the future of To All the Boys movies. Stay tuned for more information on Always and Forever, Lara Jean and beyond!