🔥To All the Boys 3: Release date and what happens next🔥

To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You – Lana Condor, Noah Centineo – Photo Credit: Netflix / Bettina Strauss To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean is coming to Netflix! We shared what we think the new Netflix movie is about and what we think will happen next.To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You was added to Netflix just before Valentine’s Day, and it’s well on its way to becoming one of the most-watched movies on Netflix. Of course, fans are also wondering when To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean is coming to Netflix.Always and Forever, Lara Jean is based on the third book of the Jenny Han’s To All the Boys trilogy. We know the movie is coming to Netflix. We just don’t know when that’s going to happen.Below, we shared the expected release date for the film starring Lana Condor and Noah Centineo and what we expect to happen next.Release DateP.S. I Still Love You arrived just in time for Valentine’s Day, which was perfect timing! Unfortunately, Netflix has not announced the release date for Always and Forever, Lara Jean, but we do know some good news.Always and Forever, Lara Jean has already been filmed. The cast and crew filmed the third film basically right after P.S. I Still Love You, so we don’t have to wonder when production is going to start and all that jazz. It’s now just about Netflix picking the release date for the film.There are some big theories circulating online about the release date for To All the Boys 3. According to Glamour, there are many fans who think the film is coming to Netflix later this fall. And, that’s because the third book of Han’s series starts in the fall of senior year for Peter and Lara Jean.That’d be a great time to release the film, but that seems pretty quick.Always and Forever, Lara Jean, the book, starts in the fall, but it covers quite a bit of time. I could definitely see Netflix holding off on releasing the film until next year. It draws out the speculation, and it gives viewers enough time to fall in love and rewatch the second movie.I’m thinking To All the Boys 3 could be added to Netflix in the spring of 2021. That’d be a great time, in my opinion, for Netflix to roll out the third film of the trilogy, especially if they could do it around graduation and the end of the school year.It’s totally possible we could see To All the Boys 3 later this year, but I think there’s a much higher likelihood that we see the new movie in the spring of 2021.What Happens NextAfter watching the will they/won’t scenario for Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky, also known as Covinsky, in To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, Lara Jean and Peter chose each other at the very end. They decided to go all-in with each other, after realizing they were trying to hold back a little bit and protect themselves.So, what’s next?Well, the third film is based on the book of the same name by Jenny Han, so we have a pretty good idea about what’s going to happen next. Always and Forever, Lara Jean will likely focus on Lara Jean and Peter’s relationship, but it appears they’ve cleared one of the hurdles in young relationships. They’ve spent time apart and realized they want to be together. I expect the final film to explore the next phase of life for these teens, including leaving high school and going to college.Michael Fimognari, the director P.S. I Still Love You and Always and Forever, Lara Jean, shared what the third film will be about with Entertainment Weekly:“The second movie is about how your past influences your present, and the third one is very much about how your future influences your present.”That’s very intriguing, and I think it makes perfect sense. We saw Lara Jean truly confronted with what those letters meant to the people around her. The letters drew John Ambrose back into her life in the sequel, and we saw Lara Jean’s relationship with Peter put to the test. But, that’s far from the end of this story.While it might seem like happily ever after for LJ and PK shippers right now, we all know that’s not how real life works, and that’s one of the best elements of Han’s book series. Han does a great job of putting the highs and lows of relationship in perspective with the real world. This story has elements of fantasy, but it’s grounded in reality and the truth about relationships.The past will always impact the present and so does the future. And, it appears that’s what we’ll be seeing explored in Always and Forever, Lara Jean.Stay tuned for more news about To All the Boys 3! We’ll let you know more when we find out!