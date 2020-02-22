🔥To All the Boys 3 is coming to Netflix later this year🔥

To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You – John Corbett, Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, Sarayu Blue – Photo Credit: Netflix / Bettina Strauss To All the Boys 3, aka Always and Forever, Lara Jean, starring Lana Condor and Noah Centineo will be released on Netflix later this year, according to a new report.It doesn’t look like we’ll have to wait too long to watch To All the Boys 3! According to a Variety feature on To All the Boys star Noah Centineo, Always and Forever, Lara Jean is coming to Netflix sometime later this year.The Variety piece did not share the official release date. We’ll likely have to wait until Netflix announces that information.This report has not been confirmed by Netflix, but we can’t imagine that the information about To All the Boys 3 is wrong. The Netflix US Twitter account replied to the Variety tweet on the subject.As we mentioned recently, it seems most fans seem to think the third film will be released this fall. In Always and Forever, Lara Jean, the story begins in the fall of Lara Jean and Peter’s senior year, so it makes sense why they would release the movie sometime this fall.They cast and crew filmed P.S. I Still Love You and Always and Forever, Lara Jean back to back, and all production has been completed. Now, all we have to do is wait!Always and Forever, Lara Jean will be based on the third book of Jenny Han’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before trilogy. It should pick up directly after the events of the second film, P.S. I Still Love You, which was just released on Netflix on Wednesday, Feb. 12.The third film follows Lara Jean’s senior year. We learned recently that the new stress on Lara Jean and Peter’s relationship is the future and what happens after they graduate from high school, according to EW.This will likely be the final film in the To All the Boys film series, which stars Lana Condor and Centineo. Although, Centineo did share that he would happily star in a fourth movie if Han were to write a book about what happens after the events of Always and Forever, Lara Jean.We’ll be sure to let you know when Always and Forever, Lara Jean is coming to Netflix. We anticipate the streaming service will announce the release date at some point this summer, and we’ll share that release date as soon as we find out!