🔥To All the Boys 2: Funko Pops of Lara Jean and Peter are now available🔥

Excited for the sequel of To All the Boys I've Loved Before? Now you can get Funko Pops of Peter and Lara Jean. Check them out here!Have you watched To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You yet? If you're a big fan of the books or the first movie, chances are you have.The first movie, To All The Boys I've Loved Before, was a smash hit for Netflix and it's hard to see how that wouldn't be the case for the sequel as well.But watching the movies and reading the books aren't the only way you can enjoy Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky's story.Now, you can show your love for the movie with Funko Pops of the two main characters! Lara Jean and Peter toys are now available for $10.99 on Amazon or Walmart. The characters are shown in the clothes they wear in the scene where they draw up their relationship contract in the first movie.Lara Jean is in her dress and bomber jacket holding one of her letters and Peter is in a hoodie and shorts with his lacrosse stick and Lara Jean's scrunchie around his wrist. While Peter doesn't have the scrunchie when they come up with the contract, it's one of the most important callbacks in the film so it makes sense it would be on the Funko Pop.As of now, these are the only two characters available, but with the new movie out, new Funkos might be coming as well. I could definitely see a John Ambrose or a Kitty (Lara Jean's little sister) figurine being something fans would want. You can collect them all and have John Ambrose and Peter fight to the death (or just put them on your bookshelf)!To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean is also coming to Netflix. The third film of the trilogy has already been filmed. Stay tuned for the release date.Which new To All the Boys I've Loved Before Funko Pop will you get first? Or will you buy the pair? Let us know in the comments below!