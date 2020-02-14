🔥To All The Boys 2 Actor Talks About His Character After Lara Jean Makes Her Choice🔥

Spoilers ahead for All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.

Couldn’t have one teen romance franchise without a love triangle moment, could you Netflix? Now To All The Boys fans have a discussion dividing them in half. Team Peter or Team John Ambrose? Back in 2018, when All The Boys I’ve Loved Before became a big hit, Noah Centineo was all the rage. His curly hair and Mark Ruffalo-esque likability really sparked a fling between the teens of today. But, now Jordan Fisher has debuted his John Ambrose McClaren on Lara Jean and we’re just confused.

John Ambrose was Lara Jean’s first love and they’re kind of perfect for each other when you think about it. They have a lot more in common than “Covensky” do, yet Lara Jean goes for Peter. And while she’s at it, she leaves poor John Ambrose in the snow, cold and rejected. Here’s Jordan Fisher’s take on the fate of his character in P.S. I Still Love You:

He’s not a homewrecker. He didn’t know about the relationship. He didn’t know what was going on. [He] found himself in this weird position, and then kind of had his wildest dreams come true at the end of the film. And that’s where everyone’s heart breaks. He didn’t deserve that.

That’s right. John Ambrose is a victim here. He’s a gentleman throughout the whole flick. Things start off with Jordan Fisher’s character writing a kind response to Lara Jean’s mistakenly sent-out letter. The object of his affection is the one who is breaking hearts here. For much of the All The Boys sequel, she doesn’t tell him she’s already in a relationship and allows for a little flirt here and there to go on between them.

Jordan Fisher recently told ET that he thinks a lot of fans are going find themselves taking sides with John Ambrose. His conclusion just wasn’t fair and he had “pure intentions” with Lara Jean. And he’s right, a ton of fans are really unsatisfied with the ending for To All The Boys 2. It was written between the pages of Jenny Han’s 2015 book, so it’s a debate that’s gone on for almost five years.

It almost feels as if the sequel is trying to convince fans that John Ambrose is the better guy for Lara Jean too! But, in the end it’s all about soon-to-be He-Man, Noah Centineo. Now, P.S. I Still Love You isn’t the end of the road for Lara Jean. The story will continue in Always and Forever, Lara Jean.

As for Jordan Fisher’s John Ambrose perhaps getting a better ending after facing rejection in Netflix’s recent release, he is not spilling the candy hearts about anything. Here’s what he said:

I can not confirm or deny. But it has happened, so we’ll have to see.

The third film has already wrapped filming, but we’ll have to wait and see if Jordan Fisher is part of the cast. Stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for updates on To All The Boys 3.

Who’s the best guy for Lara Jean?