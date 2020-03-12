Going Out in London Discover

If this exhibition does one thing it’s to remind us just how many Titians there are in London.

Love, Desire, Death amounts to just seven paintings on mythological themes, commissioned by Philip II of Spain, and all but two of them are normally resident in London (a few steps from this show there are half a dozen more). This exhibition brings together in one room the so-called poesie series, pieces largely inspired by Ovid’s Metamorphoses, stories of change.

Perseus and Andromeda is the unexpected addition, following the astonishing decision of the Wallace Collection trustees to ignore the terms of its bequest and lend one of its pictures to another gallery for the first time.

The series based on Ovid is indeed to do with love, desire and death — mostly the latter two. Philip II met Titian in 1548 when the artist was already about 60 (no one is entirely sure when Titian was born, and he liked to ham up his age) and the king only 21.

Titian had enjoyed a close association with Philip’s father, Charles V (there’s a telling story about the Emperor stooping to pick up the painter’s brush) and Philip extended the relationship beyond the portrait commissions, giving Titian carte blanche to choose and interpret scenes from mythology. Ovid’s poems were an obvious choice of subject — there’s plenty there about women and hunting, two of Philip’s personal preoccupations.

Fleshy: Titian’s The Rape of Europa. The paintings revolve around love and desire

So, we get Danaë; Diana and Actaeon, Diana and Callisto, Venus and Adonis, Perseus and Andromeda and The Rape of Europa. And yes, the cumulative effect of them together is astonishing.

The odd one out in the room is the Death of Actaeon, which is late and very different in tone and treatment from the others, and may never have left Titan’s studio. Still, that leaves us with paintings of glorious fleshiness, glowing colour and overt eroticism.

In particular, Danaë, lying back and gazing languidly upwards, is unvarnished titillation; unlike other depictions of the affairs of Jupiter, there is nothing to impede the spectator’s view of her parted legs. The curtain of the bed frames the picture, like the curtain of a stage, pulled back to allow us to see. Indeed, that device, of fabric draped to frame the scene, is used elsewhere: in the fabulous gold canopy that shelters Diana, or the cloth drawn back between Actaeon and the group he surprises.

But in all the pictures, regardless of the subject matter, what we get are white-fleshed female nudes — full-bodied women, most with chunky thighs, full abdomens and in the case of Europa, actual cellulite. These are sensual pieces, all the more because our knowledge of the story tells us what happens next — that, for instance, poor Actaeon is going to pay for catching sight of Diana bathing by being turned into a stag and hunted to death by his own hounds. Sex and Death might have been a better title for the exhibition. And if you want a pictorial rendering of the looks that kill, it’s Diana’s furious gaze at Actaeon, half hidden by her arm.

March’s best exhibitions – in pictures

But if Titian’s painterly genius is evident in his handling of female flesh, it’s there too in the masterly detail: the exquisite rendering of the nymphs’ hair in elaborate Renaissance twisted plaits, the beauty of Diana’s black companion whose striped coral dress matches her coral earrings, the little spaniel barking furiously at the intruder.

Even in the Rape of Europa, where your eyes are drawn to the woman, her legs exposed for all to see as she is flung unceremoniously on the bull’s back, there’s a lovely little cherub in the sea below, riding a fish with bulbous eyes. And has there ever been a better depiction of motion than Perseus, hurtling downwards towards the monster’s mouth?

The exception to this mastery of flesh and colour is The Death of Actaeon, the work presumably of Titian’s old age. One way of looking at the expressionistic treatment of plants, of Actaeon himself, already half stag, of the fleeting paint strokes of the trees, is that it’s unfinished or that his painting had become freer with age; another, that Titian’s eyesight was going. Certainly there’s nothing of Titian in Diana’s severe profile; it’s by a lesser hand.

The exhibition is accompanied by a film of pundits talking about the themes, including, inevitably, Mary Beard on sexual violence. Can I just say one thing? The term rape, as in the Rape of Europa, isn’t rape in our sense; it means snatching, or abduction. To confuse the two is unhelpful. Mary Beard, who’s perfectly familiar with the verb “rapio”, should know that.

National Gallery, WC2 (nationalgallery.org.uk), March 16 to June 14

The National Gallery

WC2N 5DN