🔥Tis the season: Coronavirus prompts KEZK to play Christmas music🔥

If Christmas music cheers you up as you hunker down because of the coronavirus, then KEZK (102.5 FM) has the key.Starting at 5 p.m. Friday, the station will begin playing Christmas music, and will continue to do so through next week.”We noticed some people were putting up Christmas lights, and Hallmark is running Christmas movie marathons, so we decided to go with it,” said Trish Gazall, the weekday afternoon host at the adult-contemporary music station.

Trish Gazall of KEZK-FM (Courtesy of Max magazine)

Max magazine

Gazall said on-air hosts are still working at the stations owned by Philadelphia-based Entercom Communications, which also has four other STL dial spots: KMOX (1120 AM), KNOU (96.3 FM), KFTK (97.1 FM) and KYKY (98.1 FM).”The on-air people are here, an engineer is here, and there is one boss here all the time; they rotate,” Gazall said of the station’s offices in the Park Pacific building in downtown St. Louis.Gazall said that next week during the Christmas music, she plans to use breaks to take listeners’ calls, especially from small businesses.”It breaks my heart seeing what’s happening to all the restaurants and the like, and all these people losing their jobs,” she said.”People are scared out there; heck, I’m scared,” Gazall said. “But if Christmas music cheers people up, then we’ll play it.”

