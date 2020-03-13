Tinie Tempah appeared to be taking cleanliness tips from Naomi Campbell as he wore a hazmat suit and facemask to travel on the Eurostar during the coronavirus outbreak.

The rapper, 31, shared an Instagram photo showing him wearing a protective outfit and mask along with blue surgical gloves and a pair of sunglasses.

The musician’s face was almost entirely obscured thanks to the suit’s hood as he posed with his fingers pointed in the air while sitting in a train seat.

He captioned the post: “Be safe out there kids #corona.”

A brief video clip showed Tempah, real name Patrick Chukwuemeka Okogwu Jr, staring into the camera as he nodded his head slightly while apparently listening to music. In a third shot, Tempah gazed out of the train window, while a snap posted to his Instagram story showed off his trainers.

Campbell, who was pictured travelling in a similar hazmat suit earlier this week, told the star to “keep your head covered” in an Instagram comment, though fellow rapper Wiley seemed less than impressed by Tempah’s get-up, writing: “Mate take that off.”

Naomi Campbell catches a flight in a Hazmat suit

Tempah previously shared a video of his travel precautions during a flight, telling fans that he was “wiping down this aircraft [because] coronavirus is real.”

Stars including Gwyneth Paltrow, Bella Hadid and Kate Hudson have all been spotted wearing face masks during the coronavirus outbreak.

On Thursday, Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson became the first major US celebrities to test positive for Covid-19.

The Oscar-winning actor has been in Australia filming an Elvis Presley biopic and is now in self-isolation.

Updating fans this morning, Hanks thanked Australian medical staff and said that he and Wilson are “taking it one-day-at-a-time.”

He added: “There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no?”

The star signed off with a reference to his 1992 film A League Of Their Own, writing: “Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball.”