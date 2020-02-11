🔥Tina Brown reflects on 'unhappy' Prince Harry and her relationship with Harvey Weinstein in new interview🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Former Vanity Fair and New Yorker editor Tina Brown has discussed Meghan and Harry’s exit from the Royal Family and Harvey Weinstein’s dark side in a new interview with The New York Times.

Brown, 66, runs the Women in the World Summit (Oprah was a speaker) and wrote The Vanity Fair Diaries and The Diana Chronicles, which was released in 2007.

She’s currently working on a new book about the Royal Family, a follow-up to The Diana Chronicles she started working on “in the summer before all this craziness.”

Tina Brown (Getty Images)

“I’m going to call it ‘The Palace Papers,’ and Crown is publishing it. It’s what has happened since Diana. It turns out: quite a lot.”

She said of Prince Harry, “I think the deep wounds of his mother’s death have never healed. And his sense of his role as the second son, the fact that he loved his military career but then left and didn’t have that sense of purpose — all of that came together to make him a very unhappy man.”

She also brings up some questions she’s sure to answer in the new book. “Nearing the twilight of the Queen’s reign, with Brexit happening — will the monarchy fly apart when she’s no longer there to hold the thing together? I think that there’ll be an enormous national identity crisis when she dies. People are so exhausted by instability that if the monarchy collapsed, that would be massively disruptive.”

Brown also told The New York Times about what it was like working with Harvey Weinstein, who she left The New Yorker to create the new magazine The Talk for.

“The moment the contract was signed, he was utterly different from the person who had been romancing me for five months. It became clear that nothing that he’d told me was true in terms of what the budget was going to be. And I’d never walked into that weird crepuscular den of Miramax when he was courting me.

“I’d always met him in a restaurant. As soon as I was sitting in that room with that horrible mangy sofa, which I now think of as the Plymouth Rock of the #MeToo movement — suddenly I’m sitting there in this dark room with Harvey yelling and screaming, and I thought, Oh, my God, this is insane.”

Harvey Weinstein and Tina Brown (Getty Images)

She added that she hadn’t heard rumors about him but, “The kind of abuse that I saw was just bullying, rudeness and so on. But there’s also a reason Harvey was as successful as he was. It wasn’t just bullying. He had a sixth sense for great material, and a lot of actors, directors and producers obviously found his input incredibly valuable. But it’s beauty and the beast. There was this terrible dark side.”

“I think it’s self-hatred, that he thought of himself as a deeply unattractive man and was tortured about that. He had this amazing taste in movies, but his life was just such a shambles,” Brown said.

Tina Brown with Hillary Clinton after an interview with Nicholas Kristof during the Women in the World Summit in 2017 (Getty Images)

Brown also opened up about how difficult it is to interview tough subjects now, especially in comparison to the openness reporters were granted in the past.

She mentions Vanity Fair’s Hillary Clinton profile, which would not happen now and says, “The subjects are so guarded. The spin doctors are so intense. I don’t think any reporter now could get so up close. Sometimes they do, but it’s difficult. I hate it when celebrities say things like, ‘Yes, I’ll do it,’ and then they name somebody in their social circle to write the piece. Or ‘I’d love my mom to interview me.’ It’s nauseating.”