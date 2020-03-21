🔥Timo Werner to Liverpool: Why football shutdown makes transfer timing more tricky🔥

After months of speculation, it seemed like Liverpool and Timo Werner were finally getting somewhere.

Having scored the only goal in RB Leipzig’s 1-0 win at Tottenham back in February, the striker decided the time was right to abandon the usual caginess over his future.

Instead, he would effectively issue a very public come-and-get-me plea to Jurgen Klopp and the reigning world champions.

“I know that Liverpool is the best team in the moment in the world and when you’re linked with the team, it makes me very proud,” he said when asked about a potential transfer.

“It’s a pleasure, but I know that in Liverpool play a lot of good players and I have to improve myself to learn much more things to get on this level to play there.”

The aim of Werner’s unexpected pronouncement was clear: to ensure that Liverpool were left with no doubts over his willingness to make sacrifices.

(AFP via Getty Images)

It has long been known that the Merseyside club are keeping an eye on the Germany international’s progress back in his homeland.

A record of 88 goals in 150 appearances since joining Leipzig and familiarity with a high-intensity playing style that is a consequence of playing for a Red Bull-aligned club made Werner an obvious target.

As did the fact he is just 24 years old and capable of further improvement in the seasons to come.

If there was one question mark hanging over the forward from Liverpool’s perspective, though, it related to their embarrassment of riches in forward areas.

That feared front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino will all still be at Anfield next season no matter what.

(AFP via Getty Images)

And so, if Werner were to join them, he would be taking on a challenge that very few strikers in world football are willing to accept.

Yes, the sheer amount of games ensures he will get chance, but when that first Champions League fixture or clash with a Premier League big-hitter comes around, it is easy to imagine Klopp opting for a more familiar attacking triumvirate.

Consequently, it is hugely significant that Werner appeared to declare himself happy to wait in the wings early on were he to secure a move to Liverpool.

(AP)

If the Reds want the player – and that is a discussion that is yet to be fully settled at Melwood – then convincing him of his place in the squad will not be an issue to overcome.

Unfortunately for both parties, despite that particular point being settled, a new roadblock has now materialised.

The postponement of fixtures in light of the coronavirus pandemic has given managers plenty of time to take stock early and consider potential transfer market moves.

(PA)

But the uncertainty surrounding the resumption of football has only added to the difficulty of forward planning.

This is particularly relevant for Werner who, according to Bild, is available for a cut-price fee prior to the end of April due to a time-sensitive release clause in his contract.

Previously, that would have represented convenient timing for Liverpool, who would likely have played their last meaningful game by then having already wrapped up the title.

Now, however, that deadline falls in a period where no football will be played and making high-profile transfers could be fairly considered a distraction.

(Bongarts/Getty Images)

It is these unknowables that make bold predictions over Werner’s immediate future impossible, no matter how craved they are.

Still, the pieces remain in place for momentum to quickly gather around this transfer as football edges closer to a restart.