timo-werner-to-liverpool:-jurgen-klopp-responds-to-praise-from-striker-amid-transfer-speculation

🔥Timo Werner to Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp responds to praise from striker amid transfer speculation🔥

News
John koli0

Jurgen Klopp has welcomed Timo Werner’s praise of Liverpool as “the best club in the world”, but refused to be drawn on speculation linking the RB Leipzig striker with a summer transfer to Anfield.

Werner, 23, has impressed for Leipzig this season with 21 goals in 23 Bundesliga appearances to put a host of Europe’s elite clubs on alert.

Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea have all been linked with the Germany international, who will likely be on of the most sought-after forwards in the summer transfer window.

Werner has a reported £50million release clause in his Leipzig contract, making him an affordable target – and the forward has not been shy of talking up recent links to Liverpool.

Speaking to Norwegian media earlier in February, Werner said of the speculation: “I know that Liverpool is the best team at the moment in the world.

(AP)

“It’s a pleasure but I know that Liverpool have a lot of good players and I have to improve myself, to learn much more things to get on this level to play there.”

Liverpool are not necessarily looking for a striker this summer, though the fact that the 2021 African Cup of Nations is switching to January next year could leave Klopp without Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah for a month in mid-season.

Liverpool could lose Mohamed Salah, Naby Keita and Sadio Mane to the Africa Cup of Nations next year (Getty Images)

Regarding Werner’s comments, Klopp told Sky Sports on Saturday: “I prefer that when players speak about us they are positive, rather than saying ‘that’s the last club I would ever go to.

“From that point of view it’s obviously nice, but that’s all – there’s nothing else to say about it.”

Related Posts

storm-dennis-strikes-uk-with-several-football-fixtures-postponed-including-rangers-vs-livingston

🔥Storm Dennis strikes UK with several football fixtures postponed including Rangers vs Livingston🔥

John koli
brentford-vs-leeds-united-preview:-championship-prediction,-tickets,-live-stream,-tv-channel,-h2h,-odds,-team-news

🔥Brentford vs Leeds United preview: Championship prediction, tickets, live stream, TV channel, H2H, odds, team news🔥

John koli
reyes-fails-to-finish-an-inning-in-cards’-9-6-loss-to-nationals

🔥Reyes fails to finish an inning in Cards’ 9-6 loss to Nationals🔥

syed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *