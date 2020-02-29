🔥Timo Werner to Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp responds to praise from striker amid transfer speculation🔥

Jurgen Klopp has welcomed Timo Werner’s praise of Liverpool as “the best club in the world”, but refused to be drawn on speculation linking the RB Leipzig striker with a summer transfer to Anfield.

Werner, 23, has impressed for Leipzig this season with 21 goals in 23 Bundesliga appearances to put a host of Europe’s elite clubs on alert.

Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea have all been linked with the Germany international, who will likely be on of the most sought-after forwards in the summer transfer window.

Werner has a reported £50million release clause in his Leipzig contract, making him an affordable target – and the forward has not been shy of talking up recent links to Liverpool.

Speaking to Norwegian media earlier in February, Werner said of the speculation: “I know that Liverpool is the best team at the moment in the world.

(AP)

“It’s a pleasure but I know that Liverpool have a lot of good players and I have to improve myself, to learn much more things to get on this level to play there.”

Liverpool are not necessarily looking for a striker this summer, though the fact that the 2021 African Cup of Nations is switching to January next year could leave Klopp without Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah for a month in mid-season.

Liverpool could lose Mohamed Salah, Naby Keita and Sadio Mane to the Africa Cup of Nations next year (Getty Images)

Regarding Werner’s comments, Klopp told Sky Sports on Saturday: “I prefer that when players speak about us they are positive, rather than saying ‘that’s the last club I would ever go to.

“From that point of view it’s obviously nice, but that’s all – there’s nothing else to say about it.”