🔥Timo Werner scout report: How would he fare at Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Man City?🔥

RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner has attracted significant interest from England of late, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea all said to be keen.

The German – who has scored 88 goals in 150 games for Leipzig – showed just why he is so heavily coveted in their 4-0 aggregate victory over Tottenham to progress to the Champions League quarter-finals.

The striker, after scoring a decisive penalty in the first leg, was constantly a threat throughout the game, claiming the assist for Leipzig’s opener.

He also put the ball in the back of the net after 19 minutes, only to see the offside flag raised.​

Werner is clearly a talent, and a lot can be ascertained from his performance – but how would he fit in the Premier League?

In Pictures | RB Leipzig vs Tottenham | 10/03/2020

Werner more than just goals

His stats are indeed remarkable, scoring 21 goals in 25 Bundesliga games this season, but the forward has significantly more to his game than just goals.

The 24-year-old also has seven league assists to his name, creating 35 chances in the process.

What Werner showed against Tottenham is that he is never static. He was everywhere, threatening from both wings, also continuously looking to get in behind with his intelligent movement.

Werner showed glimpses of his electric pace, almost capitalising on some lackadaisical Tottenham defending early on, only for Dier to intervene.

Could Werner be just what Liverpool need?

The Reds are set to win a first Premier League title, but have been knocked out of both domestic competitions and face a tricky second-leg against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

While they are undeniably lethal when on-form, a lack of options up top is certainly an issue. Divok Origi has scored some memorable goals but would not necessarily be trusted were one of Jurgen Klopp’s first-choice front three to suffer a long-term injury.

Meanwhile, Roberto Firmino – who admittedly provides significantly more than just goals – has scored just eight in the Premier League this season, none coming at Anfield.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Werner would surely give the Brazilian competition for a starting place, and would give their already blistering front line an extra injection of pace, and importantly, goals.

Perhaps the only question is whether he would fit the system. Based on his display against Tottenham, the answer is positive. Similarly to that of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, Werner clearly has an eye for goal, regularly changes position, and has the vision to pick a pass.

Would Werner provide United with anything new?

While Werner has talent in abundance, he perhaps isn’t what United need at this time. With Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford both bursting with pace and able to play as a striker or a winger, Werner perhaps wouldn’t significantly add to the squad stylistically.

That isn’t to say the German wouldn’t add quality. But with Rashford scoring 14 goals in 22 League games prior to his injury, alongside Martial coming into his own of late, United may be better off focusing on a central midfielder or an attacker of different dimensions to what they already possess – Odion Ighalo’s impressive loan spell as a target man a case in point.

(Getty Images)

United’s form has lifted of late; they sit just three points of Chelsea in fourth place in the Premier League. However, they face strong competition for a place in the Champions League – a guarantee Werner would likely need should he make a move.

Werner has recently discussed a potential move to England, already expressing his doubts and insisting he’s happy in Germany. Although United are a huge draw, Manchester City or Liverpool would likely have an edge on this transfer.

Not the right time for City

However, Man City, like United, seem a less likely destination for Werner than Liverpool. Primarily, subject to the outcome of their appeal, City won’t have Champions League football for the next two seasons, which – for a player of the German’s ilk – would be problematic.

In addition, City are perhaps another club where Werner would be an expensive commodity for a type of player they don’t necessarily need.

(REUTERS)

City have a wealth of options up top, with Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus fighting for one spot, Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez and Leroy Sane – the latter soon to return from injury – fighting for two.

With City short in defence, it would make little sense to splash a significant pile of cash on a player arguably surplus to requirements. Mind you, it’s not stopped them before.

An astute signing for Chelsea?

Chelsea have also expressed an interest in the electric attacker, a move that would make a lot of sense for the London club.

Despite Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic adding youth to the Chelsea team in recent times, the inevitable departures of the ageing Willian and Pedro will leave significant holes in the Chelsea attack.

Striker Tammy Abraham has stepped up this season, scoring 13 goals in 25 Premier League matches aged just 22 years old. However, with Michy Batshuayi proving somewhat below par, Chelsea are lacking in options up front, despite 33-year-old Olivier Giroud’s recent resurgence.

Timo Werner would almost certainly slot straight into the starting line-up, also providing them with cover in a number of positions and giving Frank Lampard a variety of attacking options. What a signing he would be.