🔥Timo Werner calls Liverpool 'best team in the world' but says he must improve to earn Anfield move🔥

Timo Werner says Liverpool are the best team in the world and believes he must improve if he is to go on to play for Jurgen Klopp’s all-conquering team.

The Germany international has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield in the summer, and displayed his credentials on English soil by scoring from the penalty spot in RB Leipzig’s 1-0 Champions League win over Tottenham on Wednesday night.

Exactly where Werner would fit into to a Liverpool side that are defending European champions and on the brink of claiming the Premier League title having not yet lost a game remains to be seen.

But the 23-year-old is excited by the prospect of linking up with Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, and knows the standard they set.

In Pictures | Tottenham vs RB Leipzig – 19-02-2020 – Champions League

“I know that Liverpool is the best team at the moment in the world,” he told ViaSport. “When you’re linked with that team it makes me very proud.

“It’s a pleasure but I know in Liverpool plays a lot of good players and I have to improve myself to learn many more things to get on that level, to play there.”