🔥Time’s Up UK campaign has revealed their ‘alternative BAFTA’ nominees🔥

A host of British actors and filmmakers have listed the women and people of colour they believe should have been nominated for a BAFTA.

The move, part of Time’s Up UK’s new social media campaign, arrives in the wake of controversy about the forthcoming awards’ lack of diversity. The four acting categories in this year’s BAFTAs have all-white nominees and no female filmmakers were selected for best director.

Now, Time’s Up UK has enlisted the support of BAFTA award-winning star Carey Mulligan, Himesh Patel (Yesterday) and Game Of Thrones actor Indira Varma, among others, to suggest who should have been given a nod.

British stars and film directors, includ. Gemma Arterton, Carey Mulligan and Joely Richardson, are to speak out this week against the lack of diversity celebrated during the entertainment industry’s annual awards season – @vanessathorpe in @guardian https://t.co/VxH8H1OICn — TIME’S UP UK (@TIMESUPUK) January 26, 2020

Mulligan called for recognition for Lorene Scafaria, the director of the Jennifer Lopez-starring critical hit Hustlers. Patel, meanwhile, suggested nominations for Tzi Ma (The Farewell) and Parasite actress Lee Jung Eun [quotes via ScreenDaily].

Time’s Up UK chair Dame Heather Rabbatts said the intention was to “raise the profile of those whose endeavours and performances have not made it to the nominations.”

“This ‘invisibility’ is even more shocking given the choices which were available and the strength of films and performances where black talent was apparent this year,” she added.

Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith in ‘Queen & Slim’. Credit: Entertainment One

Indira Varma, who is also a Time’s Up UK ambassador, said she’d like to see best director nominations for Mati Diop (Atlantics) and Olivia Wilde (Booksmart); Booksmart screenwriters Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Susanna Fogel and Katie Silberman; and The Farewell star Awkwafina.

BAFTA-winning director Amma Asante wanted to see Jodie Turner-Smith nominated for her leading role in Queen & Slim while actress Joely Richardson said her mother, Vanessa Redgrave, should have been recognised for her performance in Mrs Lowry & Son.

Gemma Arterton said: “I loved Booksmart and can’t believe it didn’t get any nods, especially for the acting and first-time director. Same goes for The Nightingale and Portrait of a Lady on Fire.”

Greta Gerwig (Picture: Getty)

Elsewhere, Rocketman actress Ophelia Lovibond suggested Little Women director Greta Gerwig, Harriet star Cynthia Erivo and Queen & Slim actor Daniel Kaluuya should have been nominated.

Mia Bays, UK producer and director-at-large of gender-equality agency Birds Eye View, put forward Joanna Hogg’s The Souvenir for best British film.

The BAFTAs take place this Sunday (February 2) at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Head of BAFTA’s film committee, Marc Samuelson, said earlier this month that there will be a “careful and detailed review within and outside the membership” for the 2021 awards, following the outcry.