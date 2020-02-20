time-magazine-cover-features-virtual-reality-image-of-martin-luther-king-jr

🔥TIME Magazine cover features virtual reality image of Martin Luther King Jr🔥

The new TIME Magazine cover features what appears to be a photograph of Martin Luther King Jr, but it’s actually a new image, created using virtual reality. An actor stood in for King, and then a visual effects team rendered the shot. It’s part of a new project called The March, which gives people a chance to experience the 1963 March on Washington, as if they were there. It was made in collaboration with the DuSable Museum of African American History in Chicago.

