🔥Time magazine cover features Martin Luther King Jr. virtual reality photo🔥

A new Time magazine cover coming this March is featuring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in an image created using virtual reality. The photograph of Martin Luther King Jr. was created using an actor who stood in for Dr. King, whose image was then transformed into the civil rights leader by a visual effects team. It’s part of an immersive Time project called The March, which will give people a chance to experience 1963’s historic March on Washington as if they were there. The March exhibit is being made in collaboration with the DuSable Museum of African-American History in Chicago, and opens on February 28. Oscar-winning actress actress Viola Davis and her husband Julius Tennon are co-executive producers of the project. Davis and Tennon say the Dr. King image is the most realistic digital rendering of a human ever created.

