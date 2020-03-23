🔥Tim Burgess to host album listening parties on Twitter with members of Oasis, Blur and more🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Tim Burgess will host a series of album listening parties this week alongside members of Oasis, Blur and more.

The Charlatans frontman explained the concept in a series of tweets, saying each party will kick off at 10pm on weekdays, starting from March 23.

Burgess wrote: “Play your copy of the album (or stream it) at 10pm on the dot on the given day. Follow the special guest(s) who will be hosting each session and tweet questions/ memories etc with #timstwitterlisteningparty.”

The sessions will kick off with a play-through of The Charlatans’ debut album Some Friendly, with Burgess on Twitter duties. On Tuesday, members of Franz Ferdinand will take fans through their 2004 self-titled debut.

Blur drummer Dave Rowntree takes the reins on Wednesday for the album Parklife, while Andy Bell and Laurence Colbert join in on Thursday for Ride’s Going Blank Again.

On Friday, former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher and guitarist Paul Arthurs aka Bonehead will tweet along to their famed debut album, Definitely Maybe.

Burgess later tweeted to confirm listening parties with the likes of Sleaford Mods, Ian Broudie of the Lightning Seeds and others.

Check out the full line-up below:

Monday March 23 — Some Friendly with Tim Burgess

Tuesday March 24 — Franz Ferdinand with Franz Ferdinand

Wednesday March 25 — Parklife with Dave Rowntree

Thursday March 26 — Going Blank Again with Andy Bell and Laurence Colbert

Friday March 27 — Definitely Maybe with Liam Gallagher and Bonehead

Monday March 30 — Key Markets with Sleaford Mods

Tuesday March 31 — Jollification with Ian Broudie

Wednesday April 1 — Steve McQueen with Wendy Smith

Thursday April 2 — The Wonderful and Frightening World of the Fall with Brix Smith Start