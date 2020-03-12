Tim Allen has wished Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson a swift recovery in a humorous Twitter post, after the celebrity couple announced that they have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Allen and Hanks worked together on the Toy Story films, voicing Buzz Lightyear and Woody respectively.

Sharing a photo of Buzz, Allen wrote: “I told Tom and Rita that Buzz offered a couple of spacesuits if they need them.”

But despite the humorous jab, he wished Hanks and Wilson a quick recovery, saying: “Seriously rest up and get well!”

Hanks, who has been in Australia with Wilson filming an upcoming biopic about Elvis Presley, announced on Instagram on Thursday that he and his wife tested positive for Coronavirus.

“We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches,” he wrote. “Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.

“The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated.”

The celebrity couple, both 63, are the first US celebrities known to have contracted COVID-19, which has officially been declared a pandemic.

A number of other stars reacted to Hanks and Wilson’s news, with Sheryl Crow telling the couple she was “thinking and praying” for them.

Comedian Whitney Cummings joked that Hanks was perfect for a heroic role in a film about Coronavirus.

Hanks is starring in the Elvis Presley biopic as the singer’s longtime manager Colonel Tom Parker, while Austin Butler will play Presley.

The biopic’s director Baz Luhrmann has halted production on the biopic, which is slated for release in October 2021.

Coronavirus has already had a major impact on Hollywood, with SXSW festival cancelled and the new James Bond film No Time to Die postponed until November.