🔥TikTok parental controls are now a thing: Here's how to activate them🔥

TikTok has announced new safety features which will allow parents to control the content their children see on the platform.

The extremely popular video-sharing social media app now allows users to link their parent’s TikTok account to their teen’s.

Once enabled, parents will be able to control the amount of screen time allowed on the app each day, limit who can send direct messages to the account and restrict the content appearing in the feed of their child’s account.

Similar to the now-defunct app Vine, TikTok allows users to share short, creative videos online. It first released in 2016 and has become increasingly popular with young people.

While TikTok videos are mostly harmless and fun, there have been some concerns over what children might see on there.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to activate the new features:

STEP 1: Make sure you have the latest version of TikTok.

The update might not be available on older version of the app.

STEP 2: Go to your your profile page, titled ‘ME’, and tap the top right of the screen to bring up ‘Privacy and settings’. From your privacy settings, you’ll see this menu shown below, just tap on ‘Digital Wellbeing’.

STEP 3: Once in the digital wellbeing menu, there will be three options to choose from. Here is where you can manage screen time, restricted mode and family safety mode (where you can link your account to your child’s.

STEP 4: As you tap into each section, it will walk you through setting it up. You can set time limits between 40 minutes and two hours on screen time, set a passcode for restricted mode and link your accounts together with the family safety mode.

The service first introduced screen time management in April 2019, but they’ve said this update will now give you more proactive prompts in your feed.

They’ve partnered with some of the platform’s more affluent creators to help introduce these prompts.

TikTok also set up a new video series called “You’re in Control” to help educates users on a number of topics.

The update comes amid growing concerns for the safety and wellbeing of kids who use the app, which hit 1.5 billion downloads as of November 2019.

Explaining the updates, TikTok’s head of trust and safety in Europe, Cormac Keenan, said:

“As part of our ongoing commitment to providing users with features and resources to have the best experience on TikTok, we are announcing family safety mode, a new feature to help parents and guardians keep their teens safe on TikTok.”

“We will keep introducing ways to keep our community safe so they can stay focused on what matters to them – creating, sharing, and enjoying the creativity of TikTok’s community.”

Family Safety Mode and Screentime Management are already available in the UK today. Both features will begin to roll out globally in the coming weeks.

