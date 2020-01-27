🔥Tigmanshu Dhulia’s niece allegedly harassed on a train, filmmaker says railway helpline numbers never responded🔥

Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia reached out to help on social media after his niece was allegedly harassed on a train to Bengaluru on 26 January. In his tweet, Dhulia wrote that he reached out to the railways’ helpline numbers, but never received a response.

Tigmanshu Dhulia. Image via Facebook

Here is Dhulia’s tweet

My niece is travelling in udyan express to Banglore berth B3 she is being harassed by four drunk boys no helpline numbers are responding and she is scared can someone help — Tigmanshu Dhulia (@dirtigmanshu) January 26, 2020

Several Twitter followers tried to help, even tagging the Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal and other accounts associated with Indian Railways.

Here are some responses

Minister @PiyushGoyal ji, Kindly have a one single social account for such safety related complaints. A person has to tag so many handles. And pray dt one of them would respond. Also, please take note of why Helpline numbers were not responding. — Captain Marvel (@masterstuff2) January 26, 2020

Spoken to 182 – Constable Kadam



at : 12: 01am



He is going to send the message to the other station…



Complainant – Mr. Zeeshan Siddique



Information through : Mr. Tigmanshu Dhulia — Zeeshan (@Zee_Siddiq) January 26, 2020

Dhulia eventually informed his followers that the law enforcement authorities had arrived and his niece was safe. Though he thanked the police, he did point out that helpline numbers were not useful at all.

Here are his follow-up tweets

Thank you all for responding I am really great full no help line numbers worked but eventually like in india Jugaad kiya and cops came she is safe now thanks again guys 🙏 — Tigmanshu Dhulia (@dirtigmanshu) January 26, 2020

I want to thank the police and the concerned department for responding quickly but I would still say that the helpline numbers were of no use thank you all for the support from the bottom of my heart🙏🙏 — Tigmanshu Dhulia (@dirtigmanshu) January 26, 2020

The filmmaker’s next project is a cop-dacoit drama based on the life and times of bandit Dadua. In 2019, he was a part of Out of Love, the Indian adaptation of the British series Doctor Foster.

Updated Date: Jan 27, 2020 16: 26: 48 IST