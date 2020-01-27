🔥Tigmanshu Dhulia’s niece allegedly harassed on a train, filmmaker says railway helpline numbers never responded🔥

Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia reached out to help on social media after his niece was allegedly harassed on a train to Bengaluru on 26 January. In his tweet, Dhulia wrote that he reached out to the railways’ helpline numbers, but never received a response.
Tigmanshu Dhulia. Image via Facebook
Here is Dhulia’s tweet
My niece is travelling in udyan express to Banglore berth B3 she is being harassed by four drunk boys no helpline numbers are responding and she is scared can someone help
— Tigmanshu Dhulia (@dirtigmanshu) January 26, 2020
Several Twitter followers tried to help, even tagging the Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal and other accounts associated with Indian Railways.
Here are some responses
Minister @PiyushGoyal ji, Kindly have a one single social account for such safety related complaints.
A person has to tag so many handles. And pray dt one of them would respond.
Also, please take note of why Helpline numbers were not responding.
— Captain Marvel (@masterstuff2) January 26, 2020
Spoken to 182 – Constable Kadam
at : 12: 01am
He is going to send the message to the other station…
Complainant – Mr. Zeeshan Siddique
Information through : Mr. Tigmanshu Dhulia
— Zeeshan (@Zee_Siddiq) January 26, 2020
Minister @PiyushGoyal ji, Kindly have a one single social account for such safety related complaints.
A person has to tag so many handles. And pray dt one of them would respond.
Also, please take note of why Helpline numbers were not responding.
— Captain Marvel (@masterstuff2) January 26, 2020
Dhulia eventually informed his followers that the law enforcement authorities had arrived and his niece was safe. Though he thanked the police, he did point out that helpline numbers were not useful at all.
Here are his follow-up tweets
Thank you all for responding I am really great full no help line numbers worked but eventually like in india Jugaad kiya and cops came she is safe now thanks again guys 🙏
— Tigmanshu Dhulia (@dirtigmanshu) January 26, 2020
I want to thank the police and the concerned department for responding quickly but I would still say that the helpline numbers were of no use thank you all for the support from the bottom of my heart🙏🙏
— Tigmanshu Dhulia (@dirtigmanshu) January 26, 2020
The filmmaker’s next project is a cop-dacoit drama based on the life and times of bandit Dadua. In 2019, he was a part of Out of Love, the Indian adaptation of the British series Doctor Foster.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date: Jan 27, 2020 16: 26: 48 IST
Top Stories
-
What an Air India buyer will get: Debt, old aircraft, little-used Star Alliance creds and lots of extra employees
-
Six groups from European Parliament move resolution against CAA, abrogation of Article 370: A look at their ideological leanings
-
‘Sad,”http://www.firstpost.com/”devastated,”http://www.firstpost.com/”heartbreaking’: Kobe Bryant’s shocking death mourned by basketball world and beyond
-
SC urges rethink of Speaker’s disqualification powers: Why plumping for ‘impartial tribunal’ to deal with political turncoats is no panacea
-
Spurned by Congress for years, Dalits in Delhi say Arvind Kejriwal didn’t just bring ‘innovative’ school reforms, but also equality in education
-
HBO’s The Outsider is a taut adaptation of Stephen King’s book; here’s what you need to know about the series
-
Beyond Achro Thar’s scenic landscape, harsh reality of salt miners’ living conditions, wages
-
Dance bars gave women izzat and azaadi, says Sameena Dalwai, who researched phenomenon post-ban
-
Air India sale: Govt to sell 100% stake in national carrier with 17 March deadline for EoI submissions; all eyes on suitors