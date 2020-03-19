Tighter limits but too late? St. Louis clamps down as virus cases climb

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis and St. Louis County on Wednesday banned social gatherings of about 10 people in an increasingly desperate bid to slow the rapid spread of the coronavirus, even as reports continued to pour in of new COVID-19 cases across Missouri and Illinois — and of Missouri’s first death from the virus.The number of Illinois cases soared to 288 from 160 on Tuesday, said Gov. J.B. Pritzker, and included a new case in St. Clair County, bringing the total there to three.Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced that Missouri numbers had bounded upward, too, rising to 24 on Wednesday from 15 on Tuesday. Parson also reported the state’s first death: A resident older than 60 who lived in Boone County, home to the University of Missouri, who tested positive on Tuesday after recently traveling abroad. “These numbers are going to change drastically and they’re going to change daily,” Parson said. “Everyone should stay at home. If you don’t need to be out right now, you should be staying at home.”Three of the new cases were in the St. Louis metro area — one in St. Louis, one in St. Louis County and the first in St. Charles County — bringing the region’s total to eight, including five in St. Louis County and two in St. Louis.While officials released few details about the cases, citing federal privacy laws, Washington University in St. Louis confirmed Wednesday that two of the medical school’s doctors and two out-of-state university students who recently traveled abroad had tested positive for COVID-19. The medical school staffs Barnes-Jewish and the St. Louis Children’s hospitals.Shortly after announcing the new cases, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page further restricted public gatherings, limiting them to 10 in the city by just after midnight Friday morning, and nine in the county, by just after midnight Thursday morning.“We know that there has been community exposure to some folks. We believe that means there likely has been community transmission,” Krewson said at a press conference Wednesday afternoon. “We don’t know all of that because we don’t have enough testing.The bans do not apply to grocery stores, places of employment, retails stores outside of malls, or public transit. But Page specified that funeral homes, fitness centers, county clubs and indoor shopping malls in the county must comply. Those who are found to violate the order will face a misdemeanor, he said.The restrictions came as businesses, restaurants and civic institutions either closed or significantly scaled back service, including the region’s most famous monument, the Gateway Arch, which closed Wednesday. Jefferson and Warren counties announced they would join the rest of the St. Louis region in ordering bars and restaurants to restrict service to takeaway or delivery by Friday.Among other businesses impacted Wednesday is the General Motors plant in Wentzville, after the company and two other Detroit automakers agreed to shut their U.S. plants in response to pressure from the union representing about 150,000 hourly auto workers. That includes about 4,000 workers at the Wentzville plant.And municipal business was also further impacted Wednesday, as Missouri officials moved the April 7 municipal elections to June, and local governments including St. Louis gave some civil service department employees the option to work from home.Of the new cases reported Wednesday: A person between 30 to 40 years old in St. Louis County tested positive after traveling abroad, said Police Officer Benjamin Granda. Officials are tracing the person’s travel, he said. Grand said Wednesday that 32 tests have returned negative results.A woman in her 20s in St. Charles County who recently traveled abroad tested positive, county spokeswoman Mary Enger said. The woman is under self-quarantine at her home. Enger said Wednesday that the county has gotten back eight negative tests and is still waiting results on two. Meanwhile, 17 people who have been in contact with someone confirmed to have COVID-19 are being monitored for symptoms.Mayor Krewson’s staff reported that the new St. Louis case was one of the Washington University doctors, and that the doctor continued to work in the city while exhibiting symptoms. Officials declined to release more details other than that the person was tested this week.Washington University said the two out-of-state students did not return from campus after their travels abroad.One of the doctors lives in St. Louis and the second doctor lives in St. Louis County, university spokeswoman Judy Finch said in a statement. The physicians are in quarantine and are not working with patients, she said.”We are working as diligently and quickly as possible with public health officials who are focused on identifying and communicating with anyone who may have had contact with the physicians,” Finch said.Finch did not release more details and did not return a phone call Wednesday requesting comment.As federal officials discuss aid for businesses and workers impacted by the spread of the coronavirus, Krewson called on them and Parson’s administration to fund relief quickly as local officials took measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus.“I want our state to do more,” Krewson said at a press conference Wednesday afternoon at city hall. “I want our federal government to do more.”“We need direct aid to people, we need direct aid to companies,” she said. “Everyone is being economically really devastated. Nevertheless we have to go with health and science first.”• Read about retail stores in the region that are cutting hours or closing due to the coronavirus.• Read the list of area restaurants that are closing, switching to carryout or otherwise adjusting due to the coronavirus.• Area events canceled or postponed• COVID-19 cases in Missouri by county• COVID-19 cases in the United States• CDC fact sheet: Prevention and treatmentPost-Dispatch reporters Taylor Tiamoyo Harris, Erin Heffernan, Rachel Rice and Jack Suntrup contributed to this story.

