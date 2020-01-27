🔥Tiger Woods holds back tears during Kobe Bryant tribute interview🔥

Tiger Woods held back the tears in a visibly emotional interview about Kobe Bryant’s death.

The NBA legend died alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

Bryant was travelling with his daughter to basketball practice when the helicopter crashed outside the city of Calabasas, which is situated to the west of Los Angeles.

Woods had just played the final hole at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines when he was told about Bryant’s death by his caddie Joe LaCava.

The 44-year-old, who finished inside the top 10 at Torrey Pines, is a LA Lakers fan and a friend of Bryant.

When LaCava told Woods about Bryant’s death as they walked to the scorer’s office, Woods replied: ‘Excuse me?’

Tiger Woods reflects on the tragic passing of NBA legend Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/t4F2Sqj57Z — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 26, 2020

‘I didn’t know until Joey [LaCava] just told me coming off the 18th green,’ Woods said in an interview shortly after.

‘I didn’t really understand why the people in the galleries were saying ‘do it for Mamba’ but now I understand.

‘It’s a shocker to everyone.

‘Unbelievably sad and one of the more tragic days that…well, for me, the reality is just kind setting in because I was just told probably about five minutes ago.’

Asked what he will remember most about Bryant, Woods replied: ‘The fire.

‘He burned so competitively hot. And the desire to win… he bought it each and every night on both ends of the floor.

‘Not too many guys can say that throughout NBA history, that he’d lock up on D, obviously he was dominant on the offensive side, but any time he was in the game he’d take on their best player and shut em down for all 48 minutes.

‘That was one of the more impressive things, I think, throughout his entire career.

‘When he ruptured his Achilles and went to the foul line and made his shots… that’s tough.’





