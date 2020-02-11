🔥Tiger Roll heads 2020 Grand National weights with decision to be made over treble bid🔥

Two-time Grand National winner Tiger Roll heads the weights for this year’s renewal after they were unveiled on Tuesday, with trainer Gordon Elliott ‘very keen’ to give him the chance to complete an historic hat-trick.

However, Gigginstown racing manager Eddie O’Leary said he was ‘disappointed’ at how the mark compared to other top horses, and insisted Tiger Roll is far from certain to take his chance and try to become the first horse to win three successive Nationals.

The ten-year-old, who last year became the first since Red Rum to win back-to-back races, has been handed a weight of 11st 10lb, level with Irish Gold Cup winner Delta Work for the same connections, with the handicapper compressing his mark one pound from his official rating to 170.

O’Leary and brother Michael, the Ryanair CEO, have been vocal in their insistence that he would not run if his mark were not sufficiently compressed, suggesting it would be unfair to ask a horse who has never run in a Grade One over fences to concede hefty amounts of weight to the likes of former Gold Cup winner Native River.

In Pictures | Tiger Roll wins the 2019 Grand National

Colin Tizzard’s charge, who won Cheltenham’s blue-riband event in 2018, has been compressed two pounds for a mark of 11st 6lb, while two-time Betfair Chase winner Bristol De Mai has been given the same treatment and a mark of 11st 8lb. No other horses have had their marks compressed.

Elliott’s immediate reaction to the news was to say he was “very keen” to run Tiger Roll and that he had “no bones” with the handicapper’s decision, but O’Leary was less positive.

“I’m obviously very disappointed that they have only compressed him by a single pound,” he told the Racing Post. “We’re not going to jump up and down about it as we have said all we wanted to say already, but we will have to have a serious think about whether he will run or not.

“I mean that. He really is not certain to line up. Delta Work is our Gold Cup horse and the handicapper thinks Tiger Roll is as good as him. That makes no sense to me at all.”

In pictures | Aintree Grand National through the years

Tiger Roll’s more immediate target is this Sunday’s Grade Two Boyne Hurdle at Navan, which will act as a tune-up ahead of his attempt to land a fifth Cheltenham Festival success in the Cross Country in March.

Stablemate Delta Work also has big Cheltenham ambitions, among the leading contenders in the Gold Cup, and looks unlikely to take up his engagement in the Aintree showpiece, but connections of Native River may well be tempted to go down the National route after receiving what looks a lenient mark. The 10-year-old carried 11st 12lb to victory in the Welsh equivalent at Chepstow in 2016.