🔥Tiger King’s 34 million viewers almost as big of a Netflix hit as Stranger Things 3🔥

Tiger King – Credit: Netflix Tiger King is a phenomenon and in the first 10 days of its release had more viewers than Stranger Things 2 and almost knocked off Stranger Things 3 for unique viewers.Have you seen Tiger King on Netflix?If you haven’t, you’re in the minority because the Netflix Original docuseries is the hottest thing on Netflix since the release of Stranger Things 3.Tiger King is the king of Netflix, holding down the No. 1 spot in the Top 10 list for the last two weeks. Not even the release of the incredible Ozark season 3 could knock off Joe Exotic and the big cats.According to Nielsen estimates, Tiger King had a U.S. audience of 34.3 unique viewers in the first 10 days of the release from March 20-29. That was 3.1 million more viewers than the highly anticipated Stranger Things 2 received when it was released. That was the biggest anticipated release in Netflix history so for Tiger King to match those numbers without the benefit of the first season to build a ready-made audience and for it to take on a life of its own through social media, that’s pretty remarkable.Tiger King almost came close to knocking off Stranger Things 3 as the most-watched program on Netflix, which is a shocking revelation.Stranger Things 3 has 36.3 million viewers over the first 10 days of its release.The date on an average per-minute basis sees Tiger King’s 19 million viewers top the 17.5 million for Stranger Things 2 and was within reach of the 20.5 million for Stranger Things 3.The reception and response to Tiger King has floored Netflix who never could have imagined this docuseries about the dark underbelly of the big cat world would be such a massive hit. It’s why Tiger King is releasing a bonus episode because the demand is so high so the viewers are going to get what they want.This is a similar response to the first season of Making a Murderer that had audiences hooked. The response and the ratings were so impressive that production got underway on a season 2. The sophomore season didn’t quite live up to the acclaim of the first season. However, I wouldn’t be surprised if Netflix follows a similar plan and has a Tiger King season 2 in the next year or two.It would be a “where are they now” type of season where the familiar faces from season 1 would be revisited to see what they’re doing since the events depicted in the seven episodes.Did Jeff Lowe ever get his vision for a zoo completed?What is Carole Baskin and her husband doing these days?How is Joe Exotic handling life behind bars?Those are just a few of the questions Tiger King season 2 could answer.In the meantime, if you haven’t seen Tiger King yet, you’re missing out on one of the wildest docuseries you could ever watch.The numbers don’t lie. 34 million accounts have watched the series. You should too.