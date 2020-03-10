🔥Tiger King will be Netflix’s wildest documentary series yet🔥

Tiger King – Credit: Netflix Netflix has released some incredible new documentaries in the last several years. Tiger King will be the wildest we’ve seen so far.Netflix just shared the new trailer for Tiger King, an upcoming Netflix original docuseries, and it looks WILD. It’s by far the most unbelievable Netflix docuseries so far. I can’t even believe it’s real.Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, as it’s titled, premieres on Netflix on Friday, March 20.According to Netflix, the series follows Joe Exotic, a big cat owner in Oklahoma, who is charged in a murder-for-hire plot to kill Carole Baskin, an activist who is trying to make big cat ownership illegal in the United States. This documentary has it all: drug dealers, polygamists, magicians, country musicians, tigers, lions and bears (oh my!).You just have to watch the trailer for this series. Words do not do it justice!Watch the trailer for this series below!I know it is cliché, but I genuinely can’t believe that this is real. There are so many unbelievable layers to this story. I just don’t understand how any of it could have happened!Tiger King has all the makings of another Netflix hit documentary series. We’ve already seen Making a Murderer, Our Planet, The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez, and so many more become huge hits for Netflix. There’s no doubt in my mind that Tiger King is going to be just as big as those, and possibly, it could be even bigger.There’s a fascination with stories like this among the general population, and somehow, this docuseries combines true crime with about a dozen interesting topics, including drugs, guns, animals, polygamy, and more! I don’t necessarily understand the true crime fascination, but it’s real, and we’re seeing it with the new Top 10 lists Netflix is sharing now.I will be very surprised if this isn’t one of the biggest new releases of the month. And, that’s saying a lot with new seasons of On My Block and Ozark coming to the streaming service in March.Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness premieres on Netflix on March 20. Will you be watching this new documentary series?