🔥Tiger King season 2: Release date and what happens next🔥

Tiger King – Credit: Netflix Tiger King is the latest Netflix documentary hit! Here’s what we know about Tiger King season 2 and when the new season will be released.Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness premiered on Netflix on Friday, March 20, and it’s well on its way to becoming another hit Netflix docuseries like Making a Murderer, Cheer, Last Chance U, and many others.Fans around the world are interested to find out more about Joe Exotic and the rest of the people in this documentary. Netflix has not renewed the series for season 2 yet.In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the producers, Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin, suggested there’s more to this story and a second season could be an option.According to the interview, Chaiklin teased a possible second season to finish telling this story, via EW: “To be continued,” she says after a long pause. “I mean, yes we have a crazy amount of footage and it’s a story that’s still unfolding. We’re not sure yet, but there could be a follow-up on this story because there’s a lot that’s still unfolding in it, and it’ll be just as dramatic and just as colorful as what has unfolded these past few years.”Below, we shared the expected release date for Tiger King season 2 and a few directions the new season could go.Tiger King season 2 release dateAssuming Netflix renews Tiger King for season 2, it’s probably going to be a while. With everything happening in the world right now, it’d take quite a long time to get a documentary like this off the ground. There are so many interviews that’d need to take place, footage to sort through, and everything else that goes into making a documentary series like this.We had to wait a really long time for Making a Murderer season 2. Because Tiger King is now dealing with the courts to see what happens to Joe Exotic next, things could get dragged out like they did with Making a Murderer. At the earliest, I’d expect Tiger King season 2 to be released in late 2021 or 2022. It takes a long time to get the ball rolling on another project and allow the story to unfold.We’ll be sure to keep you posted on the status of Tiger King season 2.What happens nextWhile part Joe Exotic’s story is now over, there’s definitely more left to be explored. And, it sounds like the producers of the docuseries are on board for more.We don’t necessarily know what’s Chaiklin is referring to with the story still “unfolding.” The first season ended with Joe Exotic going to prison and starting to work with PETA to stop big cat breeding and illegal sales in the United States. I’m curious to see if there are things that happened due to his help and the records he had. Has anyone been charged for their involvement with this? What happened after that information was given?It will be very interesting to see what’s up on that front in the second season.With that, there were so many people involved in Joe Exotic’s life and in the documentary who would make good subjects for season 2, too. I’d really like to see the documentary focus more on Carole Baskin, her sanctuary, and the big cat breeders and zoo keepers who appeared in the documentary series.I’m skeptical if any of those people want anything to do with the filmmakers after how they came off in Tiger King, especially Baskin. According to another EW report, Baskin called the documentary “salacious and sensational.”I’d also like to see follow-ups with Bhagavan “Doc” Antle and T.I.G.E.R.S. and, of course, Jeff Lowe, who was a major player in what happened with Joe Exotic.Personally, I’d like to see more of a focus on the animals, but that’s not what this documentary is. So, it’s probably unfair of me to criticize the documentary for that reason.I’m interested to see where the documentary series goes from here, and I know I’m not alone.There’s a lot that still has to play out, and that will likely shape the course of the future of the series.We’ll be sure you let you know more about Tiger King season 2 as we find out!