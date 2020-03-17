🔥Tiger King: Netflix’s upcoming documentary series is a must-watch🔥

Tiger King – Credit: Netflix Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is coming to Netflix on Friday, March 20. If you like crazy crime documentaries, Tiger King is a must-watch!By now, we know Netflix is an expert at true crime stories. The newest shocking true crime documentary, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, is a must-watch on Netflix.In case you aren’t familiar with Joe Exotic, the new Tiger King docuseries is entirely about this eccentric man who owned more than 1,200 exotic animals, including many tigers. He lived in Oklahoma and was a gun-toting, mullet-clad country singer who was also a polygamist. Exotic ran the massive roadside zoo, the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park. The park initially launched in memory of Exotic’s brother and first contained dogs, deer and buffalo.But they added more exotic animals soon after, including lions and tigers. Exotic started a traveling show where customers interacted with cubs for money.When he began breeding the animals, he attracted negative attention from animal activist groups. This story reveals his dark secrets when we learn about his rivalry with Carole Baskin, who is an animal rights activist. Exotic is accused of plotting her murder, according to the many reports about this man.Somehow, the story doesn’t end there. This bizarre story also involves drug kingpins, con-men and cults, according to Netflix.Tiger King is truly a wild story for more than one reason. If the plot didn’t convince you to watch already, it also comes from the studio that brought us Fyre, the documentary about the failed Fyre Festival from 2017.If you couldn’t get enough of the Fyre Festival scandal, Tiger King may be another great dose of drama.Tiger King is completely unhinged and chaotic. Check out the latest trailer for the Netflix original documentary series below!Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness will stream March 20 exclusively on Netflix. Will you be watching?