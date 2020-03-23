🔥Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is weirdest Netflix show yet🔥

Tiger King – Credit: Netflix The new Netflix documentary series, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, which tells the story of Joe Exotic, goes completely off the rails.It doesn’t get any weirder than Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness on Netflix. I love weird movies, shows and documentaries, and I can truly say Tiger King is the weirdest thing I’ve ever seen.The Netflix original docuseries premiered on Netflix on Friday, March 20, and it focuses on Joe Exotic, a man who started breeding big cats, like tigers, lions, etc. in the middle of Oklahoma. Joe Exotic turns his business into a zoo.None of that sounds that weird, though. Apparently, the exotic animal trade is a big deal in America, especially the south, and around the world. But, this documentary is WILD and the tigers are the least weird part of it all.Tiger King has guns, and lots of them, polygamy, murder-for-hire plots, country singing, political campaigns, drugs and drug dealers, and more. This is one of those “you have to see it to believe it” stories.Just watch the trailer below, and you’ll see what I mean.I was very entertained by this docuseries. I binge-watched all seven episodes in one day, and I couldn’t look away, although most of that interest wasn’t out of enjoyment. It was just pure curiosity. And, I still can’t believe the sale of big cats like this was, and still is, allowed to happen in some places.While it’s easy to get lost in the ridiculousness and absurdity of this story, this mostly just made me feel sad, especially by the end. I just felt sad for all parties involved. Some of these people shown in the documentary have serious mental health issues.Most importantly, I felt bad for those animals. I know there are many issues with tigers and other big cats in the wild. As noted in the last graphic of the doc, there are only 4,000 wild tigers left in the world, so in a way, some in captivity seems like a good thing. But, is this really what’s good for those animals? Obviously not.Clearly, breeding animals like this and selling them is very wrong, and I think that larger issue got lost in all the chaos caused by Joe Exotic. That’s really my only complaint about the documentary. It could have done a much better job showing and exposing the breeders and sellers of these animals in America. That’s a different story, though. This one was about the Tiger King, Joe Exotic, and his exploits.If you want to see the, truly, weirdest show on Netflix, watch Tiger King on the streaming service right now.