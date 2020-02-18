🔥Tiffany Will Reportedly Appear In Child’s Play Sequel, Charlize Theron Eyed🔥

Orion made the bold move to reboot the Child’s Play franchise last summer, with the new movie offering a completely different take on Chucky. Mark Hamill voiced the killer doll, who this time wasn’t a regular toy possessed by a serial killer – like Brad Dourif’s version – but an A.I. house assistant with a defective sense of right and wrong. Despite this massive change, there were still familiar elements in the film, though, and another icon from the series could appear in the sequel.

We Got This Covered has heard from our sources – the same one that previously told us a Scream reboot was in the works and that the leads in Ghostbusters: Afterlife would be young teens, both of which turned out to be true – that a follow-up to the remake is definitely moving forward. What’s more, we’ve been informed that a reimagined Tiffany will very likely be introduced in the film. Apparently, the studio are hoping to get a big name to voice her, too. In fact, one actress currently being eyed for the part is Charlize Theron, though it’s unclear if she’s been formally contacted or who else may be on the wishlist.

Debuting in 1998’s Bride of Chucky, Tiffany (played by Jennifer Tilly) is Charles Lee Ray’s girlfriend and accomplice whose soul likewise ends up in a doll. The couple’s twisted romance has continued to be explored ever since. It’ll be featured again in Syfy’s upcoming Chucky TV series, which original creator Don Mancini is helming, and it’s actually easy to see how a different Tiffany could work in the reboot’s sequel. Let’s say a female line of Buddi dolls are released and one model’s safety protocols are disabled, much like what happened with Chucky in the first one.

If you followed the development of the reboot, you may know that the filmmakers were under strict rules to only adapt 1988’s Child’s Play and had to avoid any similarity to the sequels, due to the complicated rights situation between Orion and Mancini. As to how this news that Tiffany could appear in the next movie fits in with that, well, our sources say that there’s a chance the character may be renamed to avoid this issue, but the studio is still free to tackle the concept of Chucky having a bride.

Tell us, though, who would you like to see voice Tiffany in the sequel? Sound off down below with your thoughts.